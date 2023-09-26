Ahead of 20-Year Anniversary, Fusebox Festival Rebrands to Fusebox, Adds Year-Round Programming

Fusebox focuses on live experiences—work that's experienced live—in a shared space with other people. It works with artists who create these unforgettable experiences across a wide range of artistic disciplines. The kind of work it presents, produces, and commissions is rare and lives in the now. Fusebox prides itself on curating work that would otherwise never be experienced in Austin, while also championing some of the most interesting artists living and creating in Central Texas each year.

"Fusebox Festival is still very much alive, well, and growing. We have big plans and dreams for the festival, but we felt like we were hitting the edges of what we could do in our old model," says Ron Berry, Fusebox Executive + Co-Artistic Director. "It became clear to us that there was a real need and opportunity to share these extraordinary artists with our communities throughout the year. For thousands of people, Fusebox represents their only chance to experience so many of these artists, and we needed a model that allowed for more connection points beyond the five days of our festival. This next chapter of Fusebox reflects our expanded vision, and is accompanied by a completely refreshed brand that speaks to the totality of our work, inclusive of our year-round programming and larger community partnerships."

The rebrand and irreverent relaunch campaign was led by Austin-based brand consultancy In-House Int'l . "This newly aligned strategy and branding is designed to make what's so unique and irresistible about Fusebox apparent to everyone in our experience-loving city. The new identity and positioning is a broad invitation to experience moving, indescribable, world-class work that's proudly presented in Austin," said In-House CEO Michu Benaim Steiner.

Here's what audiences can expect under Fusebox's new brand:

Year Round Programming & Revamped Membership

On top of the bi-annual Fusebox Festival, expect a new series of commissioned shows and performances throughout the year, including a new partnership with Texas Performing Arts. Annual Fusebox memberships will also allow members to access quarterly programming, join us on field trips, and purchase Fusebox Festival tickets in advance and at a discount.

Fusebash 2024

Annual "un-gala" fundraiser with immersive visual experiences and performances at every turn to raise money used to pay artists and creators throughout the year. The next Fusebash is on February 24, 2024.

Fusebox Festival

As part of the move to year-round programming, Fusebox's annual festival will become biennial following its 20th anniversary edition in spring 2024. This shift will allow for deeper development of new works, longer-term relationships with artists, and planning of larger scale works. The new biennial festival will continue to take place at sites and venues across the city in 2026 and beyond. The 20th Anniversary Fusebox Festival is scheduled for April 8-14, 2024 at sites all over Austin, with a particular set of art and experiences surrounding the April 8th Eclipse.

Live in America

Led by Fusebox Co-Artistic Director Dr. Carra Martinez, Live in America imagines a justice-oriented space for enriching communities, uplifting histories, and building a shared sense of stewardship. Currently headquartered out of Springdale, Arkansas its residency program channels a year-round, arts-family practice that contributes to the Springdale community via artistic growth, communal sharing, and warm hospitality.

About Fusebox

Fusebox curates daring, unforgettable live experiences. Since its inception in 2005, Fusebox has grown from an Austin, Texas-based festival to a global organization producing quarterly and annual events, commissioned shows, and collaborative projects with artists, organizations, and businesses all over the world. Together with its global community, Fusebox invites audience members to share in the live experience while sparking larger civic conversations that examine our individual and shared experiences. Explore it all at fuseboxlive.com

SOURCE Fusebox