Ahead of Delaware Black History Month Event, Al Sharpton Praises Proposed NYS Judicial Diversity Law, Slams Delaware's Opaque Nominating Process

Said Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton, "The differences between my home state and Delaware could not be more stark. In New York, one of the most diverse states in the country, legislators are taking it upon themselves to look inward and see how they can make their courts even more inclusive. In Delaware, where 39% of the population is racially diverse and 85% of justices on their highest courts are white, the State Senate would not even agree to hear testimony on the matter of judicial diversity . I'm proud to endorse Senator Hoylman's effort to make New York's courts more inclusive, and I hope the members of Delaware's legislature are watching to see what real leadership looks like. I'll be in Delaware this month to celebrate Black History Month and to make the case that we need more black and brown judges and we need them now."

Senator Hoylman's legislation and Sharpton's statement come following the confirmation of Paul Fioravanti Jr. to serve as Vice Chancellor on the Delaware Court of Chancery, run by Chancellor Andre Bouchard. Fioravanti's nomination was hastily pushed through the Delaware State Senate despite calls from racial justice advocates for Governor Carney to appoint a racially diverse nominee to the nation's top business court.

Delaware Governor John Carney chose the former Prickett Jones Partner based on a recommendation by the state's Judicial Nominating Committee. However, Delaware law clearly says the Judicial Nominating Commission should be comprised of 11 total members, 10 of which are appointed directly by the Governor. Moreover, state law also makes clear the commission "shall reflect the broad diversity of the citizenry of Delaware." Despite this, though people of color represent nearly 40% of Delaware's population, that group makes up just 15% of the judges who sit on the state's Supreme, Superior, and Chancery Courts, while comprising 62% of the state's incarcerated population.

Said Chris Coffey, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware's Campaign Manager, "This is the exact kind of progressive legislation we need in Delaware. In New York, the state wants to dive deep in to the problem. In Delaware, the public has no idea who even sits on judicial nominating committee or how it comes to its decisions. We have no idea if the committee 'reflects the broad diversity' of Delaware's residents, as is mandated by law, and we have no clue who may have applied for the Chancery Court opening. We'll also never who else the committee may have recommended to the Governor. Delaware's Judicial Nominating Committee is completely rigged, and a prime example of the secretive nature of a Delaware court system that consistently promotes the interests of an elite few at the expense of Delaware's diverse residents. I'd love to see Delaware's legislature take up a similar measure, but based on their record, I'm not holding my breath."

On Monday, February 24th at 6pm, civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton and Reverend Christopher Bullock will be hosting a free dinner for Delaware residents in honor of Black History Month, emceed by local Pastor Dale Dennis II of Hoyt Memorial CME.

WHAT : Black History Month Celebration and Dinner in support of diversifying Delaware's judiciary

WHO: Reverend Al Sharpton; Reverend Christopher Bullock; Rev. Dale Dennis II; Rev. Blaine Hackett; Rev. Alfred Parker; Bishop Albert Jarman, II; Archbishop Albert Jarman, Sr.; Bishop Steven; Bishop J.L. Carter; and over 200 Delawareans from across the state.

WHEN: Monday, February 24th at 6pm

: at WHERE: Kingswood Community Center, 2300 Bower Street, Wilmington, DE 19802

