Ahead of Earth Day, Duke Energy Foundation announces first round of America250 grants to revitalize local parks and green spaces

32 grants totaling more than $250,000 enable community‑led park and green space projects across six states

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 32 grants totaling more than $250,000 to local nonprofit organizations working to revitalize parks, playgrounds and shared green spaces across North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida.

Grant funding will support community‑led cleanups, public landscaping efforts, playground improvements and trail enhancements – helping strengthen outdoor spaces where families and individuals gather for recreation, connection and community events.

Why It Matters

These grants represent the first announced awards under the Duke Energy Foundation's America250 initiative, a more than $1 million investment supporting community‑driven projects across the company's service territories in recognition of America's 250th anniversary.

The investment coincides with Earth Day volunteer efforts, as Duke Energy employees participate in park cleanups and beautification projects across the communities they live and work in. Together, these grants and volunteer efforts help improve shared spaces while delivering tangible, local impact.

Additional America250 grant recipients will be announced later this spring, including support for veterans' workforce pathways and initiatives that expand access to history and civics education.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Gina DiPietro

24-hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy