Ahead of His HOF Induction, Gift a Hospital Gown to a Child in Honor of David "Big Papi" Ortiz

David Ortiz Children's Fund teams up with Brave Gowns with a goal of providing 3,400 custom-designed hospital gowns to children by 7/24

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While on the road to Cooperstown, some of David "Big Papi" Ortiz's nearest and dearest have launched a touching fundraising campaign to honor and celebrate his on-field and off-field accomplishments. Teaming up with Brave Gowns – magical gowns that empower patients to battle any illness – the goal, by July 24, is to have supporters gift 3,400 gowns to pediatric patients at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital and Cedimat Hospital (Santo Domingo, D.R.), three partner hospitals of the David Ortiz Children's Fund which provides lifesaving heart surgery, care and support to children and families in New England and the Dominican Republic.