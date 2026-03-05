Ahead of International Women's Day, Plan International USA calls for sustained investment in girls' education

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Plan International is calling for sustained investment in girls' education as a powerful path to women's equality and lasting justice.

Women's equality does not begin in adulthood. It begins when girls have access to safe, quality education and the freedom to learn, grow and make decisions about their futures.

Justice for women begins with sustained investment in girls' education

"Justice for women starts with opportunity for girls," Shanna Marzilli, president and chief executive officer of Plan International USA, said. "When girls are educated and protected, they grow into women who lead businesses, shape policy and strengthen their communities. That progress reflects years of investment and depends on continued support."

Across many regions, gains for girls are real. More girls are completing secondary school than in previous generations, and fewer are marrying before age 18.

Findings from Plan International's 18-year Real Choices, Real Lives study — which followed the same group of girls from birth to adulthood across nine countries — show what sustained investment can achieve. By age 18, nearly two-thirds of the girls were completing or had completed secondary school, compared to most of their mothers, who had little or no formal education. In addition, far fewer were married before age 18 than in their mothers' generation.

Read Real Choices, Real Lives: Findings from 18 Years of a Global Study with Girls from Birth to Adulthood at: www.planusa.org/report/long-term-study-on-girls-18-years-findings.

But the study also shows how fragile progress can be. Ninety-one percent of the girls reported experiencing violence by age 11. Many spent more than five hours each day cooking, cleaning and caring for siblings. That burden limits their time for school and leadership. Climate shocks, conflict and funding cuts threaten to undermine hard-won gains.

"When girls stay in school and are safe from violence, their lives change," Marzilli said. "So do their communities. But equality does not sustain itself. Without consistent investment in education and protection, we risk reversing progress."

The benefits of educating girls extend far beyond individual lives. Global research shows that closing gender gaps in workforce participation could increase global economic output by as much as 20%. Peace agreements are significantly more likely to last when women participate in negotiations. Women with education are more likely to earn income, participate in civic life and invest in the next generation. Communities are more resilient. Economies are stronger.

On International Women's Day, Plan International calls on policymakers, donors, corporate partners and supporters to prioritize long-term investment in girls' education and protection.

Equality requires more than recognition. It requires sustained action.

This year's campaign highlights stories of girls who have become leaders in their communities, new findings from the Real Choices, Real Lives study and opportunities for supporters to advance girls' education worldwide.

Learn more about Plan International's International Women's Day campaign at: www.planusa.org/international-womens-day.

We won't stop until we are all equal.

