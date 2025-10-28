Ahead of National Family Caregivers Month, AARP Pennsylvania Releases State-Level Data Detailing Caregiving Prevalence in the Keystone State

New Data Show Nearly One Quarter Of Adults In Pennsylvania Provide Care, Spotlighting Urgent Need for Action to Support Family Caregivers

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New AARP caregiving data released today, Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States, finds that nearly one quarter (23%) of adults in Pennsylvania - approximately 2 million people - are family caregivers, providing largely unpaid and unsupported care to older parents, spouses, and other loved ones.

"Family caregivers perform a staggering amount of unpaid, essential work that holds up Pennsylvania's long-term care system, preventing countless Pennsylvanians from being forced into institutional care," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "Their caregiving commitment comes at a profound cost to their own health, finances, and well-being. With the release of this new data, combined with the still unresolved state budget and the second half of the state's legislative session on the horizon, the steps that must be taken to more effectively support family caregivers is not a compassionate luxury - it is a critical investment in the stability of our families, our healthcare system, and our commonwealth."

Family caregivers provide $22 billion in unpaid care each year in Pennsylvania, helping family members live independently at home and in their communities - where they want to be. Their caregiving responsibilities range from bathing and dressing to grocery shopping, meal prep, managing medications, arranging transportation, and managing medical tasks, with little or no training.

But the toll on our family caregivers is great— financially, physically, and emotionally.

80% of caregivers pay out of their own pockets to help meet their loved ones' needs, averaging $7,200 each year, or 25% of their income.

In Pennsylvania, four in ten (40%) of family caregivers report financial setbacks, including using up personal savings, borrowing money from family/friends, or leaving bills unpaid or paying late.

Seven in ten (70%) of our state's caregivers are also juggling full- or part-time jobs. Many must reduce work hours or leave the workforce entirely due to caregiving responsibilities, jeopardizing their own long-term financial security.

AARP Pennsylvania supported the creation of the recently launched PA CareKit and will continue to advocate for commonsense solutions to save caregivers money and time and provide greater support, including allocating additional Lottery Funds to the state's network of 52 local Area Agencies on Aging, providing paid family leave, and further expanding the care dependent tax credit.

And at the federal level, AARP is working to save caregivers money through the Credit for Caring Act, a proposed federal tax credit of up to $5,000 for working caregivers, and the Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act, which would expand flexible spending and health savings account uses.

With November recognized as National Family Caregivers Month, AARP Pennsylvania encourages everyone to show support for caregivers and to join the growing movement of Americans raising their voices for change. Join AARP's I Am A Caregiver movement and tell our elected officials it's time to support those who care.

To access free caregiver tools and local resource guides, visit:

AARP's state-by-state Family Caregiver Resource Guides to help family caregivers access key programs, services, and agencies right in their community.

AARP's online Caregiving Hub with tools and information available in English and Spanish.

AARP and United Way Worldwide' s 211 program connects family caregivers to essential local services for themselves and their loved ones via the 211 helpline.

AARP's official caregiving Facebook group serves as a place for family caregivers nationwide to connect, share practical tips, offer support, and discuss their shared experiences.

Connect with AARP Pennsylvania on Facebook: @ AARPPA , X: @ AARPPA , Instagram: @ AARPPennsylvania , & YouTube: @ TheAARPPA

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Media Contact:

TJ Thiessen

717-381-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania