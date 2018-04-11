Ahead of RSA Conference, SecureCircle Announces Three New Channel Partners

The three IT companies use SecureCircle to provide data security to their customers, helping protect their valuable assets from internal and external threats. In addition to being channel partners, each partner is also a customer, using SecureCircle to protect its own unstructured data as well as their customer data.

"Our three new channel partners are instrumental in helping expand our reach," said Ted Plumis, SecureCircle advisory board member. "These programs help contribute to our partnership expansion strategy, helping more organizations protect their valuable data and prevent risky data loss."

Secure Content Technologies is a leading provider of network, data and cybersecurity solutions for today's ever-changing threats. COMPU-DATA International specializes in the capture, index, search, and retrieval of unstructured data as well as process automation, integration and data security. ITSourceTEK, an award-winning industry leader, provides strategic business and technology-based cybersecurity solutions with a data-centric approach that leverages enterprise investments and improves efficiency to meet stringent compliance standards. SecureCircle's new channel partners provide unstructured data protection for customers in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, media, corporate, and government agencies.

"Our channel partnership with SecureCircle is a perfect marriage of capabilities, enabling us to manage information technology and security solutions that deliver measurable business value for our clients," said Karen Greer, president of Secure Content Technologies. "We're committed to maximizing our clients' security effectiveness and SecureCircle helps us deliver."

To learn more, visit www.securecircle.com

About SecureCircle

SecureCircle was founded in 2015 to help solve pressing industry challenges in cybersecurity. Its patent-pending Transparent File Encryption solution helps organizations ensure the security, visibility and control of unstructured data from internal and external threats, regardless of format or storage location. Unlike existing technologies, SecureCircle provides a completely transparent solution which is always encrypted, trackable, and retractable, helping organizations to effectively secure data in today's cloud-first environment. SecureCircle helps companies within healthcare, finance, manufacturing, pharma, media, and government organizations meet data security and compliance requirements. Learn more at SecureCircle.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

