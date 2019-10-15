Ahead Of Supply Side West Treehouse Awarded Patent For Innovative THC-Removal Method

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse, the leading provider of compliant, consistent, and innovative hemp-derived CBD products, was issued a new patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for U.S. Patent No. 10,239,808. Receipt of the patent comes ahead of its presence at Supply Side West (Booth #3880) in Las Vegas from October 17-19, 2019.

"This patent is recognition of how unique our THC-removal process is and reaffirms our technology differentiation and market leadership," said Jacob Black, Treehouse chief executive officer, PhD, Yale University. "We're excited to share more information about this with companies at Supply Side West that are seeking to incorporate more efficacious hemp-derived ingredients into their product offerings. It also aligns to our long-term strategy of growing our body of intellectual property to fuel ongoing groundbreaking advancements that benefit both our research and development of high-quality hemp-derived CBD products, and ultimately our customers."

The patent covers the company's unique post-processing THC-removal method that targets and removes THC from industrial hemp extracts, while maintaining the efficacy of the other cannabinoids. This method is essential to the development of Treehouse's broad spectrum products as well as its ability to create custom formulations with unique cannabinoid combinations.

"Most companies in our industry use dilution to create undetectable levels of THC and this approach results in low-quality products," said Robert Davis, Treehouse chief scientific officer, PhD, Vanderbilt University. "At Treehouse we hold our products to a higher standard, and that requires a higher level of science and technology, like our THC removal process that targets and removes the THC, while retaining the integrity of all the other constituents."

In addition to showcasing products using its THC removal method at Supply Side West, the company will also highlight its Elemental Extracts™ family of products. Recently introduced, the natural hemp extracts contain standardized ratios of the most important cannabinoids, CBD, CBC, CBG, and CBN.

About Treehouse

Treehouse provides pure cannabinoid isolates, THC-removed broad-spectrum products, and custom cannabinoid formulations at commercial volumes globally. With a dual focus on scientific innovation and compliance, Treehouse offers the most advanced, safest, and highest quality hemp-derived ingredients. Its unmatched product portfolio is developed by its premier team of PhD organic, analytical, and natural product chemists and is safe-guarded through patented processes.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.treehousehemp.com .

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. © 2019 Treehouse Hemp

