Ahead of Tax Day, SEIA Reminds Consumers of Eligible Tax Credits

"It's important for eligible solar owners to remember the ITC when filing their taxes," said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA's president and CEO. "At tax time, we encourage solar consumers to work with a tax professional to ensure their tax benefits are claimed and filed correctly."

The tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction against one's tax liability, is governed by strict eligibility criteria and rules.

Both the residential and commercial ITC are set at 30 percent through 2019. After that, the ITC is scheduled to decline from 30 percent to 26 percent in 2020 and 22 percent in 2021.

