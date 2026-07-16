Ahead of WAIC 2026, Yanshan AI Releases Four Predictions for Enterprise AI Deployment

AI competition is moving beyond model capabilities toward reliable deployment, measurable outcomes and real-world task completion, according to Yanshan AI

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Yanshan AI today released four predictions for the next phase of enterprise AI deployment, highlighting a broader industry shift from demonstrating what AI can do to proving what AI can reliably deliver.

WAIC 2026 will take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20 under the theme "Intelligent Partners, Co-Create the Future". The conference is expected to bring together more than 1,100 companies, over 3,000 exhibits and more than 300 global product debuts across an exhibition area exceeding 100,000 square meters.

As agents, embodied intelligence, AI infrastructure and industry applications take center stage, Yanshan AI believes the defining question for enterprise AI is changing.

For the past several years, much of the industry's attention has focused on model intelligence, benchmark performance and increasingly sophisticated demonstrations. Enterprise customers, however, are now asking a different set of questions: Can an AI system complete an end-to-end business task? Can it work with existing tools and data? Can it operate reliably when real-world conditions are incomplete or unpredictable? And can its business impact be measured?

"The next stage of enterprise AI will not be decided by which system gives the most impressive answer in a controlled demonstration. It will be decided by whether an AI system can complete real work reliably, integrate into an existing business environment and produce outcomes that customers can measure," said Aaron Huang, Chief Technology Officer of Yanshan AI.

Based on its work developing AI applications and agent systems for enterprise scenarios, Yanshan AI identified four trends likely to shape the next phase of adoption.

1. Enterprises will increasingly buy outcomes, not access to models

Model access and general-purpose AI tools will remain important, but they are becoming only one part of the enterprise value chain.

Businesses will increasingly evaluate AI investments according to practical outcomes such as reduced processing time, improved operational efficiency, lower error rates, faster customer response or increased revenue opportunities.

This shift is already becoming visible across the global AI market. Leading model developers are expanding beyond providing underlying intelligence and moving further into enterprise deployment, implementation and long-term operational support.

For enterprise buyers, the critical distinction will no longer be between companies with and without access to advanced models. It will be between AI systems that remain experimental and those that deliver measurable business results.

2. Agent competition will move from answer quality to task-completion reliability

The first generation of generative AI products was largely evaluated on the quality of individual outputs. Enterprise agents must meet a higher standard.

A production-ready agent may need to interpret a request, retrieve data, use multiple tools, follow business rules, request human approval when necessary and recover safely when a step fails.

As a result, enterprises will pay increasing attention to metrics such as task-completion rate, reliability across repeated workflows, exception-handling capability and the level of human intervention required.

"A model answering a question and an agent completing a live business process are fundamentally different engineering challenges," said Aaron Huang. "The second requires not only intelligence, but also workflow design, system integration, operational safeguards and a clear definition of success."

3. Scenario understanding and engineering delivery will become core competitive advantages

As frontier models become more capable and accessible, competitive differentiation will increasingly move into the application layer.

Successful enterprise AI systems will depend on whether developers understand the specific business scenario, operational constraints, user behavior, data environment and systems already in place.

This will make capabilities such as scenario-specific design, reusable skill libraries, tool integration, workflow orchestration and continuous optimization increasingly important.

Yanshan AI follows a scenario-first approach: beginning with a clearly defined business problem and measurable objective, then selecting and engineering the appropriate models, tools and agent architecture around that need.

The company believes that starting with the model and searching for a use case afterward is less likely to produce sustainable enterprise value.

4. Governance and human oversight will become part of the product architecture

As AI agents gain access to company files, internal systems, communications, payments or operational decisions, governance can no longer be treated as a separate compliance layer added after deployment.

Permissions, traceability, human approval, escalation mechanisms and recoverable failure paths will need to be designed into AI applications from the beginning.

The goal will not always be complete automation. In many high-value enterprise scenarios, the more practical objective will be dependable human-AI collaboration: allowing AI to handle repeatable or information-intensive work while ensuring that people retain visibility and authority over consequential decisions.

Yanshan AI expects WAIC 2026 to demonstrate that the AI industry is entering a new phase. Model innovation will continue, but the next wave of commercial value will increasingly be created by companies able to translate intelligence into reliable systems that work within real organizations.

"The model layer tells us what is technologically possible," said Aaron Huang. "The application layer determines whether that possibility becomes useful, repeatable and commercially valuable. That is where the next stage of enterprise AI will be built."

About Yanshan AI

Yanshan AI is a global AI technology company based in Changsha, China. With core capabilities in artificial intelligence, content applications and data-driven global operations, the company develops efficient, lightweight and scalable digital experiences and AI-powered application services for users worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://yanshan.ai/.

SOURCE Yanshan AI