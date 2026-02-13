Ahead of Winter Storm, PG&E Mobilizes Crews, Pre-positions Resources to Support Safe, Efficient Response

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful winter storm is forecast to bring widespread rain, heavy mountain snow including low-elevation snow, as well as wind gusts beginning Monday, February 16, 2026. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pre-positioning resources to support the safe and efficient response to weather-related damage to electric equipment and potential power outages. The company is currently developing resource and preparedness plans and will also be activating its Emergency Operations Center to support the company's coordinated response.

According to PG&E meteorologists, this storm system will deliver multiple hazards, including gusty winds reaching up to 60 mph, intense rainfall, and, for the first time this season, snow levels dropping as low as 2,000 feet. This could lead to outages in areas not typically affected. Significant snow accumulations are expected above 3,000 feet, especially from Monday night into Tuesday. PG&E's meteorologists anticipate the storm will arrive early Monday morning and gradually weaken by Wednesday evening.

Unlike most winter storms, this event will progress in several phases, with multiple storm systems moving through the region, sometimes lingering and intensifying the risks posed by wind, rain, and snow.

"In addition to our customer outreach and engagement, as part of our preparation and resource planning ahead of storms or other seasonal weather events, we also prioritize engagement with state and local agency partners to help support a safe, efficient, coordinated response," said Angie Gibson, PG&E Emergency Preparedness and Response Vice President.

Storm Readiness and Planning

PG&E's expanded use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine‑learning enhanced weather models provide an early picture of how and where the storm will affect electric infrastructure. These tools integrate real-time atmospheric data, historical outage patterns, and mapping, which is used to inform the strategic pre‑placement of crews, power poles, transformers, and critical electric equipment throughout the service area. This allows PG&E to move crews and equipment closer to areas expected to be hardest hit before impacts occur, which can help streamline restoration efforts once it's safe to begin work.

"The safety of our hometowns remains our most important responsibility and we are actively monitoring the weather system and analyzing data to align the strategic placement of crews and resources to support a safe and swift response to any storm-related outages," said Peter Kenny, PG&E Electric Transmission and Distribution Senior Vice President.

Regional Impacts

Strong south winds, up to 60 mph, will sweep across the Bay Area, Central Coast, San Joaquin Valley, and Sierra foothills, increasing the risk of widespread outages.

Heavy, sustained rainfall is expected, ranging from 0.50 to 3 inches in mountainous and coastal regions, with the Sierra and elevated coastal areas seeing the most precipitation.

Lightning and isolated thunderstorms are forecast, particularly in elevated Central Coast and interior regions, raising the potential for weather-related disruptions.

Keeping Customers Informed

PG&E encourages customers to monitor local weather updates, prepare for possible outages, and take necessary safety precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding, wind damage, or snow accumulation. If an outage occurs, PG&E will provide updates on outage status and estimated restoration times. Information can also be found on PGE.com/outages. PG&E will also share updates on PG&E Currents.

Storm Safety Tips

Never touch downed wires. Always assume they are energized; call 911 and then PG&E at 1‑800‑743‑5002

Use generators safely, only outdoors and installed by a licensed electrician.

Use flashlights, not candles during outages to avoid fire hazards.

Secure outdoor furniture to prevent items from blowing into powerlines.

Disconnect appliances during outages to prevent overloads when service is restored.

Call 811 before digging, especially after storms. For more preparedness resources, visit https://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company