AHEAD Recognized in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Microsoft 365 Implementation and Support Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced today that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the "2024 Gartner Market Guide for Microsoft 365 Implementation and Support Services*."

The Gartner research evaluated Microsoft 365 implementation services, including migration and consulting services and support for Microsoft 365 with a focus on Office, Exchange, SharePoint and Teams – applications recognized as essential to productivity and collaboration in the digital workplace.

In this report, Gartner selected 13 Microsoft partners across various geographic markets to offer a comprehensive perspective of the Microsoft 365 service provider landscape.

The Market Guide finds that "nearly 66% of respondents in Gartner's Microsoft 365 survey reported that their organizations use Microsoft 365 for either transformative or significant change" and points out that "organizations often struggle with Microsoft 365 solution adoption due to the lack of comprehensive strategies, adequate skills, robust governance frameworks, and well-defined policies and controls."

"We view AHEAD's inclusion in the Gartner Market Report as a validation of our commitment to end-to-end Microsoft 365 expertise," said Eric Kaplan, chief technology officer at AHEAD. "By recognizing differentiators like our Microsoft Accelerate Team, I believe Gartner has pinpointed the reasons our clients rely on us to build and optimize their Microsoft 365 environments."

AHEAD's end-to-end capabilities around the Microsoft ecosystem, including advanced Copilot capabilities, help enterprises accelerate their digital transformations and unlock the full potential of the Microsoft suite. Its client-specific Microsoft Accelerate Teams partner with organizations to optimize Microsoft investments – from usage and adoption to security and compliance.

Powered by a team of more than 700 managed services experts and backed by 130 certifications, AHEAD delivers enterprise-scale solutions across healthcare, financial services, technology, and other industries.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide is available for download on the AHEAD website at go.ahead.com/gartner-m365-market-guide.

