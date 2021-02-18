AHEPA Management Launches Affordable Assisted Living

"Affordable assisted living is the biggest secret in the country." -- AMC President and CEO Steve Beck

"We are excited about future opportunities for growth and that optimism begins with reaching an agreement with Gardant to assume management of these two fine communities," Beck said. "We have strengthened and solidified our internal resources and capabilities, including adding sales and operating platforms, to manage affordable independent and assisting living communities effectively. Gardant has been a good partner to aid us through the transition."

Beck added, "Affordable assisted living is the biggest secret in the country. Our residents are provided with quality round-the-clock services that help them to maintain their independence by assisting with their activities of daily living. We look forward to continuing to provide that level of service at HSL of Indianapolis and New Albany."

Hellenic Senior Living of Indianapolis is located at 8601 S. Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Hellenic Senior Living of New Albany is located at 2632 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN 47150.

Both communities opened in February 2018 and each one is a 125-unit community located on four acres. They offer seniors of all incomes residential apartment-home living with the availability of personal assistance, medication administration and a variety of convenience and support services, such as meals, housekeeping, laundry, socialization, and transportation.

About AMC

AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company (AMC) is a mission-driven, nationwide provider of affordable independent senior living and affordable assisted living communities. It has developed and manages 91 affordable independent senior living communities in 20 states that are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 202 program.

AMC, through its subsidiaries, Hellenic Senior Living, Inc., and Hellenic Management Company, owns four affordable assisted living communities (AALFs) with 532 units located in Indiana.

AMC is a subsidiary of AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC) and is based in Fishers, Ind.

