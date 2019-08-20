Ahhh Autumn: Colonial Williamsburg Resorts Offers Signature Fall Experiences and Entertainment to Usher in the Season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down and gives way to the remarkable colors and beauty of fall, the historic getaway destination with world-class resort deliverables, Colonial Williamsburg Resorts, invites guests to enjoy a luxurious respite in Colonial Williamsburg, filled with an array of new signature resort experiences and entertainment events. The destination offers guests five accommodation options including the iconic Five-Star, Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn, the Williamsburg Lodge, the family-friendly Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites, the Griffin Hotel or private, authentic Colonial Houses located in the Historic Area.

Stay a Spell

Make it an extended getaway with the Fall Getaway Package, a unique package that includes a three-night stay; complimentary tickets to Colonial Williamsburg and shuttle to nearby Busch Gardens; complimentary wellness experiences; and booklet with up to $350 resort outlet savings. Packages start at $129 per night. Minimum three-night stay based on availability.

Colonial Williamsburg admission tickets grant guests access to the world's largest living-history museum and two world-class art museums. Colonial Williamsburg is also a certified arboretum offering garden tours and programs amid the beauty of fall foliage. Guests can meet the nation's founders, receive hands-on lessons in historic trades as well as enjoy romantic horse-drawn carriage rides, ax throwing, firing of a musket and other 18th century experiences in the Historic Area and Art Museums. Some additional charges may apply.

Fit for Fall

Guests can enjoy complimentary fitness and wellness programs including guided, morning Wellness Nature Walks along the Bassett Trace Nature Trail, access to the expansive Spa Fitness Center and 30-minute tennis and golf clinics to work on their game. For more information on all guest benefits and perks, visit colonialwilliamsburghotels.com/resort-benefits.

Sights, Sounds and Tastes of the Fall

Colonial Williamsburg Resorts announces a new, exciting line up of live entertainment events paired with exquisite season-inspired fare. Additionally, guests can enjoy an 18th century-themed entertainment event, a live cooking demonstration and three new festive cocktails.

Broadway in Williamsburg featuring Liz Callaway

Colonial Williamsburg Resorts brings the beloved sounds of Broadway to the historic destination with the spectacular musical event, Broadway in Williamsburg featuring Liz Callaway . Experience famed vocalist Liz Callaway's live cabaret show on September 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Regency Room located inside the Williamsburg Inn. In addition, showgoers will enjoy cocktails on the terrace and a three-course dinner with a wine pairing in the Regency Room. Dinner and show priced at $150++ per person. For tickets, visit colonialwilliamsburgresorts.com or call (855) 231-7240.

Experience the food, entertainment and fashion of the 18 th Century at Mrs. Shields Assembly of Merriment on September 28 . Guests will be encouraged to dress in 18th Century fashion (optional). Refreshments and entertainment provided along with musicians and a dance master. $117 with tax and gratuity included. For details, call (855) 421-0470.

The traditional afternoon tea experience at the iconic Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn has been reimagined with a new menu and live music. Experience an elevated new afternoon tea menu set to the sounds of live music on Fridays in the Terrace & Goodwin Room at the Williamsburg Inn. Every Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit colonialwilliamsburgresorts.com or call (855) 318-2789.

Learn, create and share alongside one of the many talented Colonial Williamsburg Resorts chefs during the Woodford Reserve Tasting and Chef Demo in the Taste Studio. The interactive tasting and demonstration features spirits from the premium bourbon brand Woodford Reserve. Fridays at 6 p.m. This experience is priced from $35.95 per person. Ages 21 and up only. For more information, visit colonialwilliamsburgresorts.com or call (855) 231-7240.

Indulge in three new cocktails created with the season's favorite spices and ingredients. A twist on the classic Margarita, the Orange Cinnamon Margarita features a cinnamon infused tequila, Triple Sec, citrus oleo, orange juice and sour mix, topped with a cinnamon stick and an orange peel twist. Toast to the fall with the Sparkling Autumn Apple cocktail, created from apple cider, Captain Morgan and topped with Simmonet and star anise garnish. Or, try the Chai Milk Punch made with chilled chai, RumChata, brandy and milk garnished with cinnamon and sugar. Experience all three at Sweet Tea & Barley located inside the Williamsburg Lodge.

For more information or reservations, visit Colonial Williamsburg Resorts or call (855) 231-7240. All profits from guests staying at the Colonial Williamsburg Resorts support The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's mission to feed the human spirit by sharing America's enduring story.

About Colonial Williamsburg Resorts

Colonial Williamsburg Resorts includes a picturesque campus offering guests five unique hotel properties including the iconic Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn, newly renovated Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection, Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites, the Griffin Hotel, and the experiential authentic 18th-century Colonial Houses. The resort offers a range of events and amenities including 4 historic taverns, 15 food and beverage outlets providing exquisite culinary experiences from casual to elegant dining, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club featuring 45 holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Rees Jones, a world-class full-service spa and fitness center, pools, meeting and flexible event spaces, and scenic gardens providing the perfect venue for weddings and special events.

About Colonial Williamsburg

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation preserves, restores and operates Virginia's 18th-century capital of Williamsburg. Innovative and interactive experiences highlight the relevance of the American Revolution to contemporary life and the importance of an informed, active citizenry. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes hundreds of restored and reconstructed original buildings, renowned museums of decorative arts and folk art, extensive educational outreach programs for students, teachers, and visitors. Philanthropic support and revenue from admissions, products and hospitality operations sustain Colonial Williamsburg's educational programs and preservation initiatives.

