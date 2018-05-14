AHIHA Deaf and Hard of Hearing Hockey School Celebrates 45th Anniversary

The AHIHA Deaf and Hard of Hearing Hockey School is one of the most unique training and development camps employing active on ice instruction to develop hockey skills of deaf and hard of hearing players through use of innovative communication techniques and on-ice interpreters. This progressive approach enables players who are either lip readers or signers (use sign language) to fully engage with coaches and other players during practices and games. A secondary — but no less important — goal of the School is to provide an opportunity for players to develop confidence to tackle longer term life goals.

Through generous monetary donations from supporters of AHIHA and current and former NHL player volunteer coaches, over 60 young athletes from across the country will have the opportunity to meet and train with professional NHL hockey players and coaches, including legendary Blackhawk and NHL Hall of Famer, Bobby Hull, and long-time NHL great and current coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team, Tony Granato, and NHL players from the Chicago Blackhawks. Training will consist of rigorous daily on-ice skills development and evening games with opponents from the Chicago area. As in previous years, the players will skate on one of four skill-level based hockey teams: Varsity, Junior Varsity, Freshmen, or Girls. Participants from this annual event are nominated by the coaching staff to represent the United States at the World Winter Deaflympics in February, 2019, an event where AHIHA players have been integral contributors to winning team medals.

"We've accomplished a lot in 45 years and continue to support our athletes at every level of their development," said Kevin Delaney, AHIHA president and Chicago Blackhawks skating coach. "Nearly 3,000 deaf and hard of hearing athletes have been coached and trained by professional players at our school, our teams have won gold, silver and bronze medals at major international winter sports competitions, and the vast majority of our athletes have been able to use our school as a springboard to successful high school, junior, college and pro hockey careers. We are very proud of the accomplishments of our players and coaching staff, and are looking forward to serving the deaf and hard of hearing community for many years to come."

The anniversary of the organization will be commemorated at an invitation-only banquet on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 6 p.m. at White Pines Golf Club, 500 W. Jefferson St., Bensenville, IL. A raffle will be held to support the camp and future endeavors that will support our mission to support athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing.

AHIHA Background and Description:

AHIHA Deaf and Hard of Hearing Hockey School is one of the leading sports organizations in the United States serving deaf and hard of hearing athletes. AHIHA's mission is to instill confidence and self esteem in deaf and hard of hearing individuals, primarily through AHIHA-sponsored clinics, camps, and related hockey activities.

