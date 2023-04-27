Ahlstrom achieves accreditation through Pet Sustainability Coalition

HELSINKI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom has received the significant honor of successfully achieving the Pet Sustainability Coalition's "Pet Sustainability Accredited" status. The Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), an organization committed to advancing sustainability in the pet industry, recognizes Ahlstrom's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its products and operations through the accreditation.

As part of the accreditation process, Ahlstrom underwent a demanding assessment of its sustainability practices, including its environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance policies. The assessment evaluated various aspects of the company's sustainability performance, such as its carbon footprint, waste management, and water use.

"We are thrilled to achieve accreditation through the Pet Sustainability Coalition, which reflects our commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices," said Travis Dahlke, V­ice President of Ahlstrom's Food Packaging business. "As a company, we are dedicated to reducing our environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices throughout our operations, specifically with our packaging alternatives."

Ahlstrom's sustainability efforts within the pet food space are focused on renewable pet food packaging. Ahlstrom's PawPrint® papers provide pet food brand owners with functional and visually appealing pet food packaging, eliminating plastic and using fiber-based materials, while helping pet food manufacturers achieve their sustainability metrics.

"Our accreditation with the Pet Sustainability Coalition is an important milestone for Ahlstrom, as we continue to work towards a more sustainable future," added Dahlke. "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability and look forward to working with the PSC and its members to promote sustainable practices across the pet industry."

"PSC Accreditation is the only one in the pet industry that recognizes those companies that have concrete sustainability measures built into the company DNA," said Hannah Tirrell Wysocki, Accreditation Manager, Pet Sustainability Coalition. "Companies must complete rigorous third-party verification of sustainable business practices in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, meet minimum performance requirements, and demonstrate annual improvement to retain their accreditation. These top performers demonstrate true leadership in the industry with transparency and integrity."

The Pet Sustainability Coalition is a non-profit organization that works with pet industry companies to promote sustainable business practices. The organization provides education, resources, and support to help companies reduce their environmental impact and improve their social responsibility. The PSC's accreditation program is designed to recognize companies that are committed to sustainability and meet high standards of environmental and social performance.

