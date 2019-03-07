Ahlstrom-Munksjö Coated Products Extends Their Product Line of Aerobak™ Liners For Advanced Composites

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö's North America Specialty Solutions Coated Products team announced today an extension to their brand of release liners used in the manufacture of Advanced Composites. In collaboration with our suppliers and customers, the product was designed with specific properties and performance characteristics to meet the challenges encountered with low tack prepregs and demanding ATL processes. This new line of products represents years of development and experience addressing the constant evolution of products used for the aerospace composite segment.



"The Ahlstrom-Munksjö Coated Products liners deliver solutions to the market using unique technologies that extend our products beyond traditional release liners," explained Harry Challender, Vice President of Coated Products. "Through a collaborative process, our team leverages the depth of experience we have in both paper and coating technologies to provide a distinct product to address individual requirements. We are committed to this industry as witnessed by our investment in capacity designed around the growing needs of the composite market."



While customized to meet the demanding requirements of the aerospace segment, AeroBak™ liners are also used in Ballistics, Recreational, and Wind Energy applications.



To learn more about AeroBak™ Liners for Advanced Composites visit www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/liners-for-advanced-composites.





Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief



Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable every day life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm.



Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

