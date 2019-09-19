Ahlstrom-Munksjö Showcases its Global Platform of Sustainable Release Liners at LabelExpo

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö will display its global release liner capabilities at LabelExpo Europe, September 24-27 in Brussels, Belgium. Renewability and the power of natural fibers will be the company's themes at the world's largest labeling show. Fibers are one of the wonders of nature, and expanding their role by developing sustainable everyday products is our mission.

In the release liner business, the customer-centric strategy of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's will increasingly focus on strengthening long term business relationships, by delivering durable customer value through product, service, innovation and sustainability.

"Product performance and quality are the first cornerstones of our value proposition. Our customers need to count on liners that run perfectly on high-speed coaters and which can be trusted in the most demanding technical applications. For this reason, we work closely with them to design or customize the most suitable liner characteristics, but we also continuously invest in asset upgrades that will sustain and advance product quality level," says Marco Troglia, Vice President, Release Liners.

Through diverse release liner technologies, Ahlstrom-Munksjö offers the most comprehensive range of paper substrates, matching the needs of all release liner segments, from PSA (pressure sensitive adhesives) labeling to specialty tapes, hygiene and medical to PSA graphics, composites to food and baking.

Multiple release liner manufacturing sites in Europe, North America and South America also put the company in a good position to further raise its service levels. "We aim to serve our customers in all regions with flexibility and proactivity, which should not be limited by our larger size. That is enabled by highly efficient operations that provide back-up opportunities and security of supply, and - most importantly - by developing a customer-centric culture in a lean and agile organization," says, Ludovica Peretto, Head of Sales & Marketing, Release Liners.

Moreover, growing bigger means accessing a broader array of competences and R&D capabilities, with new opportunities that derive from cross-fertilization between businesses or geographies. The company's new R&D organization combines solid fiber and chemistry competences with a strong business focus, and explores any fiber, process and coating option to develop next generation release liners.

Sustainability is always a high priority: since 2019, an expanded eco-design methodology is embedded in the innovation process, and all product development projects go through an assessment to determine if and in what dimensions they will provide a more sustainable solution than the existing ones.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been awarded with three consecutive Gold ratings from Ecovadis, a platform designed to evaluate supplier CSR performance in global supply chains. Ecovadis methodology, which is already adopted by thousands of companies, including over 300 large multinationals, placed Ahlstrom-Munksjö among the top 1% most sustainable companies assessed, regardless of their sector of activity.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marco Troglia

Vice President

Release Liners

+39-011-926-0188

marco.troglia@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

