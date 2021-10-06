Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Cristal™ Transparent Packaging papers receive How2Recycle® Label

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Cristal™ transparent packaging papers have recently achieved BPI® compostability certification and Cristal™ heat sealable papers have additionally received a How2Recycle® label.

How2Recycle® communicates the recyclability of a package – a standardized program built to comply with legal guidance, such as the US Federal Trade Commission's Green Guides – and reduces confusion by creating a clear, straightforward label that enables brands to convey to consumers how to dispose of a package. The system provides reliability, completeness, and transparency for recyclability claims.

The How2Recycle® website (www.how2recycle.info) provides additional information for consumers, from how to understand the label design, to information for other companies interested in using the label.

"We are proud that our Cristal™ products, both transparent papers and transparent heat seal packaging products, recently passed Western Michigan University's testing protocol for recyclability," said Zack Leimkuehler, Vice President of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Technical Solutions business. "Achieving BPI® compostability certification, in addition to adding the How2Recycle® label, offers our customers and the marketplace yet another fiber-based solution to reduce traditional non-renewable substrates in packaging engineering."

Improvements in package recyclability in addition to BPI® compostability certification, enables Ahlstrom-Munksjö customers to achieve their own sustainability goals. By using a scientific processes, BPI® officially certifies compostable products that meet U.S. ASTM D6400 and ASTM D6868 standards for compostability. BPI® Certification proves that a material will compost in a commercial composting facility, leaving behind no toxic residue or microplastics.

Cristal™ products offer replacement solutions for window packaging, sachets, bags, and more when a brand owner or packaging designer wishes to have their products in full view. Additionally, Cristal™ products are 3rd party certification from Centre technique du papier certifying Cristal's heat seal coating is recyclable to the European Union's EN13430 standards.

Learn more about Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Cristal™ products: https://www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/products/technologies/transparent-technology/

Discover how Cristal™ products support Ahlstrom-Munksjö's from Plastic to Purpose campaign: https://www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/campaigns/from-Plastic-to-Purpose/

