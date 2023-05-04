Ahlstrom receives Packaging S.T.A.R. Award from Taco Bell®

HELSINKI, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent supplier award ceremony, Ahlstrom was recognized specifically for their packaging contributions to the Taco Bell® brand.

"We are extremely humbled to have received this recognition from our Taco Bell® partners," commented Travis Dahlke, Vice President of Ahlstrom's North American Food business. Dahlke and members of his team accepted the award during the event. "This is a result of strong collaboration through our entire value chain - from Taco Bell® through our converting partners."

The S.T.A.R. awards (Supplier - Tracking - Assessment - Recognition) uses company-wide audits built to qualify supplier performance in several categories, including Packaging.

"Ahlstrom's collaborative innovation allows us to clearly understand the needs and specs of the brand, so we in turn can design a product that not only functions for the consumer but also throughout the converting processes and supply chain," Dahlke further explained.

Ahlstrom leveraged both its FluoroFree® and trulyNatural® technologies in the development of sustainable packaging solutions for Taco Bell.

