Ahlstrom supports the transition to renewable energy sources with Elektro-Tek® electrotechnical papers

News provided by

Ahlstrom

23 May, 2023, 02:17 ET

HELSINKI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world shifts towards renewable energy sources, the demand for high-performance insulation materials for electrotechnical uses is on the rise. Supporting this transition, electrotechnical papers are designed as an ideal solution for demanding applications such as high-voltage cables, distribution transformers, instrument transformers, power transformers, and bushings. Ahlstrom offers a comprehensive range of innovative electrotechnical papers under a new brand Elektro-Tek® that offer excellent thermal and electrical properties.

Ahlstrom continues its long tradition of dedication and leadership in the electrotechnical paper industry through its commitment to support the growing demand for electrification and the energy transition while helping to combat climate change. With over 100 years of experience in the production and development of electrotechnical papers, the company is well-positioned to meet the strict quality standards that are required for these demanding applications.

The key features required in electrotechnical papers include for example their insulation properties, density and thermal endurance, to enable the insulation to perform in operation for the defined lifecycle of the highest quality OEM producers. To achieve these properties, one of the critical factors in producing high-quality insulation papers is the use of high-quality pulp. Elektro-Tek® papers utilize Ahlstrom's internally produced unbleached kraft pulps that are rich in purity and strength, have high DP value, and aid in the innovation of these highly technical products. Ahlstrom's Elektro-Tek® papers are made from sustainable materials, such as high-quality unbleached cellulose fibers that reduce their footprint on the environment. By using renewable resources in the manufacturing process, Ahlstrom is able to deliver products that are both high-performance and sustainable.

"Our mission is to support the transition to renewable energy sources by providing the industry with high-quality, sustainable insulation materials," said Eva Thunholm, Vice President of Protective Materials global business at Ahlstrom. "We are able to build upon more than a century of experience and expertise to continually meet the evolving needs of the industry and help combat climate change through our Elektro-Tek® products."

Ahlstrom's range of Elektro-Tek® products can be seen at upcoming CWIEME exhibition in Berlin, Germany during May 23-25, 2023. Come and see us at CWIEME in Hall 4.2, Stand 42D10 to learn more.

To learn more about Elektro-Tek® electrotechnical products: https://www.ahlstrom.com/products/insulation-paper-and-specialty-pulp/electrotechical-paper/

For more information, please contact: 
Dana DeCoster,
Business Development & Marketing Manager,
[email protected],
tel. +920-851-9863

SOURCE Ahlstrom

Also from this source

Ahlstrom ECO™, a renewable lignin-impregnated filter media, wins the American Filtration Society's New Product of the Year award

Ahlstrom receives Packaging S.T.A.R. Award from Taco Bell®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.