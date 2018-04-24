AHM Industry Conference to Explore Innovations in Engagement of Healthcare Professionals

Keynote speaker Daniel Levine will set the tone, providing a glimpse of what's next in the Life Sciences industry and beyond. Levine will provide a trends analysis and forecast, examining changes that will reshape how we live, work, and consume content. Other presentations include TED-inspired talks and workshops, on topics ranging from global compliance and the HCP engagement ecosystem, to tactics that can improve audience engagement at meetings, and more.

Sandra Graham-Mason, Associate Director of Oncology Marketing at Eisai, will share a presentation on how to extend the life of speaker programs, providing examples of new ways to engage with HCPs. DJ Saul, C.E.O. of iStrategy Labs will discuss the convergence of digital and experiential, sharing how technology can be used to improve HCP engagements. Riju Khetarpal, Managing Director of Life Sciences at Box, will provide insight into how to rethink the Life Sciences commercial model, giving examples on how to use data and content management to drive innovation.

"We are excited to present these programs and highly-regarded thought leaders together for our colleagues in the Life Sciences," says Christine Croft, C.E.O. of AHM. "In this evolving industry, it is important for all of us to stay aware of what's happening now—while broadening our understanding of trends on the horizon. We look forward to sharing new ideas with our industry peers."



Professionals in Medical Affairs, Compliance, Legal, Procurement, Commercial Operations, Sales and Marketing, IT, and Meeting Services, from large to emerging healthcare organizations are expected to attend. For more information, visit www.ahmdirect.com/events.

AHM is a leading global provider of software and service solutions designed to manage compliant healthcare professional (HCP) interactions for the Life Sciences industry. The spectrum of AHM's customer base extends from emerging Life Sciences companies to 11 of the Top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.ahmdirect.com.

