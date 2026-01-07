Ahmi Debuts Intelligent Early Learning Device at CES 2026

New AI-Powered child tech product offers families less gear and more growth

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahmi, an AI early learning device that blends HD monitoring, sleep tools and age-based learning programs into one system that grows with children from birth to age six, today announced it will debut its first product in private meetings at CES 2026 and opened reservations at ahmi.ai/presale for $50 toward the full $299 price.

Ahmi is an AI-powered early learning device that starts as a supercharged baby monitor and evolves into an intelligent routine and learning companion for children from birth through age six, replacing fragmented baby tech with one adaptive system built to support sleep, structure and early development.

Ahmi begins as a connected care tool for newborns with HD video monitoring, white noise, lullabies, sleep tracking and cry detection. As children reach toddlerhood, Ahmi shifts into an interactive learning companion with stories, movement-based music and color games that build focus, early numeracy and coordination. For preschoolers, it introduces letter learning, reading readiness and early math while strengthening executive function and confidence before kindergarten.

Most families patch together a chaotic lineup of single purpose gadgets from monitors and sound machines to music players and digital sticker charts. Ahmi replaces all of them with one adaptive device that learns each child's needs and gives parents clear insights about routines and development.

"Parents are drowning in expensive devices that do one thing at a time and none of them help kids learn or build independence," said Dhruv Chadha, founder and CEO of Ahmi. "We built Ahmi to bring structure, calm and confidence to families. This is intentional tech that helps children develop independence and a healthy relationship with technology from the start."

Chadha previously created T-Mobile's SyncUP Kids Watch, the top selling kids smartwatch in the United States. Ahmi is his second venture and was inspired by raising two young children.

Ahmi builds intentional technology for growing families. Its AI early learning system adapts to each state of a child's development from birth through age six, blending connected care with personalized learning to support healthy routines, confident growth and school readiness. Founded in Seattle by product leader Dhruv Chadha, Ahmi's mission is to help parents raise confident capable kids through intentional technology. Learn more at www.ahmi.ai

