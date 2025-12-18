AHN Launches New Campaign, 'Tell Us' Aimed at Changing the Conversation over Annual OB-GYN Exams

It's estimated that up to 64% of women experience notable anxiety or fear prior to a pelvic exam, and in an OB-GYN outpatient setting, more than half have felt anxious, worried or embarrassed following their appointment (doi: 10.1177/2150132721992195).

"With this campaign, we're determined to put this issue in the spotlight. We want to shift the conversation surrounding annual OB-GYN visits, alleviating fear and hesitancy and instead empowering patients to have important conversations with their provider, knowing they will be listened to and made to feel that all their concerns matter," said Marcia Klein-Patel, MD, PhD, Chair of AHN Women's Institute. "We do this by proactively addressing some of the very common concerns our patients have but may be too embarrassed to discuss — irregular periods, night sweats, family planning, even where they should place their underwear before a pelvic exam."

The AHN Panty Pouch

One of the most common, yet often unspoken, concerns for patients before their OB/GYN appointments is where to place their undergarments in the exam room.

To ease this concern, AHN Women's Institute will place approximately 30,000 branded take-home panty pouches in each of its 50 outpatient offices across western Pennsylvania, giving patients who are receiving their annual exams a place to tuck away their undergarments and help them cross one more anxiety-inducing concern off their list. AHN is believed to be the first large health system in the country to offer this solution at each of its OB-GYN outpatient locations.

"A panty pouch may seem like a simple concept, but it demonstrates that we're committed to being purposeful and thoughtful with each and every patient touchpoint," said Dr. Klein-Patel. "It's our hope that this effort will continue to resonate with women and leave them feeling valued and engaged in their health following their interactions with our care teams."

Although PAP smears are now recommended every three to five years in average-risk patients over 21 years old, OB-GYN wellness exams are still recommended annually, and can cover issues such as breast health, contraceptive care, urinary incontinence, sexual health, family planning, mental health, menstruation and perimenopause/menopause. Appointments typically begin with a one-on-one conversation with an AHN clinician, followed by a physical exam.

"Tell Us" features TV, social media, print ads and digital spots focused on these topics, with subjects posing questions like 'is it normal to have random periods?' or 'is it normal to pee every time I laugh?' to further reinforce the power and importance of open, honest conversations behind closed doors.

Internal surveys conducted among AHN OB-GYN patients suggest that more than 96% of respondents who sought care from the network's Women's Institute "felt carefully listened to by their provider," "felt the provider spent enough time with them," and felt the provider "showed respect for what they had to say."

AHN Women's Institute manages outpatient clinics throughout western Pennsylvania, with OB providers delivering babies at AHN Wexford, Jefferson, Forbes, and West Penn hospitals in Allegheny County, and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie County.

AHN West Penn, the flagship hospital for women's health, was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top 50 hospital for OB-GYN care and a high-performing facility for gynecologic oncology earlier this year.

To make an appointment or learn more about the Women's Institute, visit ahn.org/obgyn or call 412-DOCTORS.

