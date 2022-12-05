Ahoy! and Madison Independent Agency Network (MIAN) Partner to Expand Access to Specialized Boat Insurance

MIAN will offer Ahoy!'s boat insurance to agencies and customers, as well as help tailor Ahoy!'s policies for specific customer segments

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy! ®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, today announced that it is partnering with the Madison Independent Agency Network (MIAN) , the leading network for independent agents. MIAN will not only provide Ahoy! policies to its large network of independent agents, but also work with Ahoy! to address the needs of unique customer segments served by MIAN.

With the new partnership MIAN and Ahoy! will better serve the needs of recreational boaters with specialized insurance. Independent agents that are members of MIAN will be able to offer Ahoy!'s innovative policies to better meet the specific needs of boaters.

"With its expansive regional network and deep ties with the local recreational marine community, MIAN is the ideal partner to help us provide more boaters with insurance designed for their unique needs," said Tzach Segal, Vice President of Business Development of Ahoy!. "Our partnership will prove incredibly valuable as Ahoy! expands throughout the Southeast where boaters are able to enjoy a long boating season on rivers, lakes, and the coastal areas."

"Ahoy! represents the ideal partner for MIAN, as we are always looking for new, valuable insurance products that our agents can provide to their customers," said Bob Jones, the President and Director of MIAN. "Our network of independent agents can now leverage a unique insurance product to better serve boaters, helping them protect the boats that they are so passionate about."

Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy!'s customers receive an onboard smart boat kit in addition to a tailored insurance policy, which works alongside a proprietary mobile app to offer advanced telemetry features that proactively help reduce risk and prevent damage or injury. The mobile app offers alerts such as grounding avoidance, theft recovery assistance, and micro-targeted weather alerts and forecasts, while the boat insurance policy tailored to boaters' 21st-century needs includes a phone overboard protection policy.

About Ahoy!

Ahoy! is a tech-driven insurance company transforming the recreational boating insurance industry from being a financial hedge into becoming a proactive asset that protects and extends the joy of boating. Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy! combines its proactive, risk-reducing technology, with its founders' deep knowledge of boating and insurance to create innovative insurance policies for the 21st century. Using on-board Internet of Things (IoT) technology, as well as AI and Big Data, Ahoy! offers a proprietary risk reduction solution to proactively prevent boating mishaps, therefore increasing the time boaters can enjoy their vessel. In times of need, Ahoy! ensures swift, modern, and non-intrusive assistance and claims processing support so that boaters can be back on the water in no time. Co-founded in 2021 by a team of naval veterans, insurance experts, and experienced high-tech executives, Amit Nisenbaum, Kaenan Hertz, Shachar Segev, and Arie Ambramovici. Ahoy!, which is licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products, has offices in New York and Israel. For more information, visit: https://www.ahoy.insure/

About Madison Independent Agency Network (MIAN)

The Madison Independent Agency Network (MIAN) is committed to providing its Member Agency Partners with independent agency carriers who are focused on outstanding customer service, profitable growth, innovative relationship marketing, and a strong commitment to the independent agency distribution channel. MIAN advocates for and focuses on partnering with its Member Agencies to help them to increase their brand recognition, competitiveness, and overall agency value while working with its regional and national carrier partners to achieve their goals.

