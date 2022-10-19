Ahoy! and Vantage Recreational Finance Partner to Provide Embedded Insurance Program Offer for Boat Buyers

New partnership will streamline the boat purchasing process with the added value of Ahoy!'s innovative insurance product

NEW YORK , Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy! ®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, today announced a partnership with Vantage Recreational Finance, Inc. (VRF) , a leading financial solutions company for the marine and recreational vehicle (RV) industry, enabling boat buyers who finance their purchase through VRF to have easy access to an Ahoy! boat insurance policy directly through VRF's financing platform. The embedded insurance program will include technical integration to offer VRF customers insurance quotes through a "click to buy" model as well as to bind the policy on the spot.

Through this partnership, Ahoy! and VRF will provide customers with an efficient and user-friendly insurance buying process by integrating and automating the process into a "one-stop shop" serving all of their boating customers' needs. The partnership is designed to improve the overall boat purchase process, making it more efficient, convenient, and fully digitalized.

"We look forward to working with VRF to provide our unique insurance product to a whole new market of boaters, who previously had to navigate the often-frustrating boat insurance process separately," said Tzach Segal, Vice President of Business Development of Ahoy! "We believe a boat is more than an asset, it's a lifestyle, and this partnership will allow us to make the lifestyle of many more boaters better by leveraging our innovative technology to streamline the boat buying experience and provide peace of mind to even more customers."

"VRF is pleased to welcome Ahoy! aboard our marine financing program to provide our customers with an insurance product specially designed for their needs," said Dana C. Endicott, Senior Vice President of Vantage Recreational Finance, Inc. "We are excited to see this new joint offering propel the role of technology in our industry while promoting our mission of making our customers' experience as convenient and comfortable as possible."

Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy!'s customers receive an onboard smart boat kit in addition to a tailored insurance policy, which works alongside a proprietary mobile app to offer advanced telemetry features that proactively help reduce risk and prevent damage or injury. The mobile app offers alerts such as grounding avoidance, theft recovery assistance, and micro-targeted weather alerts and forecasts, while the boat insurance policy tailored to boaters' 21st-century needs includes a phone overboard protection policy.

Ahoy!'s insurance policies are currently available directly and through agents, to boat owners in 12 states including Michigan, Arizona, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and New York, with plans to expand across the US in the coming months.

About Ahoy!

Ahoy! is a tech-driven insurance company transforming the recreational boating insurance industry from being a financial hedge into becoming a proactive asset that protects and extends the joy of boating. Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy! combines its proactive, risk-reducing technology, with its founders' deep knowledge of boating and insurance to create innovative insurance policies for the 21st century. Using on-board Internet of Things (IoT) technology, as well as AI and Big Data, Ahoy! offers a proprietary risk reduction solution to proactively prevent boating mishaps, therefore increasing the time boaters can enjoy their vessel. In times of need, Ahoy! ensures swift, modern, and non-intrusive assistance and claims processing support so that boaters can be back on the water in no time. Co-founded in 2021 by a team of naval veterans, insurance experts, and experienced high-tech executives, Amit Nisenbaum, Kaenan Hertz, Shachar Segev, and Arie Ambramovici. Ahoy!, which is licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products, has offices in New York and Israel. For more information, visit: https://www.ahoy.insure/

About Vantage Recreational Finance

Vantage Recreational Finance, Inc. began operations in 2012 as a one-stop resource for all Marine financing needs throughout the US. Making the purchase of a new boat as convenient and comfortable as possible, they offer multiple lending programs and a very convenient loan closing process. Vantage is proud to be a member of the National Marine Lenders Association and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, and was named to the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list for 2022.

