Ahoy! Insurance & American Sailing Announce Strategic Partnership

The partnership provides American Sailing members with a best-of-breed insurance offering and bespoke features crafted specifically for boaters enabled by Hilb Group which will provide comprehensive live support.

NEW YORK , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy! Insurance today announced a new partnership with American Sailing (ASA) . The partnership significantly expands Ahoy's reach in the US market, which has more than 12 million registered boaters. Members of the ASA, the nation's largest sailing authority, will gain access to an offering made specifically for boaters by boaters. Customer service will be provided by the highly trained staff of the Hilb Group, a leading national broker.

Select Ahoy! Insurance benefits include the following:

A holistic offering at a more attractive price, exclusive to ASA members.

Frictionless onboarding that enables a 3-minute quote and 5-minute purchase.

Broad coverage options, with reduced deductibles for self-inspections.

Access to tailored features such as phone overboard coverage, on-water towing assistance, as well as an anti-boat theft technology, among others.

"ASA has been a vital institution in American sailing for over four decades and is known for its top-notch member offerings while the Hilb Group is known for its excellent service," said Amit Nisenbaum, CEO of Ahoy! Insurance. "This partnership brings each of these two highly respected organizations together with us to enable American Sailing boaters to enjoy a tech-driven offering tailored to their needs and with great customer support. We're excited for this partnership to join with ASA, and we know their members will love the Ahoy! experience."

"Our partnership with Ahoy! Insurance and the Hilb Group combines competitive and comprehensive coverage with tech-driven boater-specific features and great customer service," said Roman Manning, Director of Business Development, at American Sailing. "That's a big win for our boaters who can enjoy peace of mind, top-notch technology, and great service."

"In nearly every industry today, customization is a major advantage - both for insurers and customers," said Curtis McKeon, Marine Insurance Specialist with the Hilb Group. "When it comes to recreational boating, we are constantly seeking innovative, client-focused options such as Ahoy! Insurance. Combined with our experience and customer service, together we are able to provide an ideal offering for the marketplace."

About Ahoy! Insurance:

Ahoy! is a tech-driven insurance company transforming the recreational boating insurance industry from being a financial hedge into becoming a proactive asset that protects and extends the joy of boating. Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy! combines its proactive, risk-reducing technology, with its founders' deep knowledge of boating and insurance to create innovative insurance policies for the 21st century. Using on-board Internet of Things (IoT) technology, as well as AI and Big Data, Ahoy! offers a proprietary risk reduction solution to proactively prevent boating mishaps, therefore increasing the time boaters can enjoy their vessel. In times of need, Ahoy! ensures swift, modern, and non-intrusive assistance and claims processing support so that boaters can be back on the water in no time. Co-founded in 2021 by a team of naval veterans, insurance experts, and experienced high-tech executives, Amit Nisenbaum, Kaenan Hertz, Shachar Segev, and Arie Ambramovici. Ahoy!, which is licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products, has offices in New York and Israel. For more information, visit: https://www.ahoy.insure/

About American Sailing (ASA):

American Sailing was made to establish standards and to assess the level of sailor's knowledge and skill, the first in the U.S. The ASA now comprises sailing schools, charter companies, professional sailing instructors, and sailors, with over 400+ affiliated sailing schools located throughout the U.S., as well as in the Caribbean, Europe, Central America, and Asia.

About Hilb Group:

The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. With over 125 offices in 29 states, Hilb Group offers specialties in a variety of products and services to provide clients with protection and peace of mind. For specific information on our marine specialty practice, please visit https://hilbgroupne.com/marine/ .

