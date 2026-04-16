AHOY Surpasses $100M in revenue; Engages Tier‑1 Investment Banks to Accelerate Global Rollout of Sovereign Real‑World AI

MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AHOY, the deep‑tech infrastructure company building the operational layer for Real‑World AI, today announced it has surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue. Following early-stage ramp-up, the company has achieved 330x growth over the last 5 years and continues to deliver strong year-on-year expansion with positive operating margins. The company also confirmed it is in advanced stages of discussions with tier‑one investment banks to structure a growth‑stage funding round to accelerate sovereign and edge deployments worldwide.

"This milestone isn't just financial validation, it confirms that Real‑World AI is already operational today," said Jamil Shinawi, CEO and founder of AHOY. "While much of the industry focuses on research and larger models in the cloud, AHOY has concentrated on the hard work of deploying trustworthy, auditable intelligence where it actually matters: on‑chip, at the edge, on‑prem, and in fully air‑gapped environments thanks to all the research we have done in Trouve Labs, our frontier AI & ML research lab."

AHOY's full‑stack Real‑World AI platform transforms multimodal sensor streams into auditable action by combining real‑time perception, graph‑based contextual reasoning (Information Intelligence SDK), and Deterministic Permissioning and orchestration layer. The architecture is purpose‑built for low‑latency decisioning, compliance‑driven sovereignty, and resilient operation across cities, airports, data centers, supply chains and other critical infrastructure.

The company's technology is already in operation across multiple regions, i.e., North America, Europe, the GCC, and emerging markets, delivering measurable operational improvements in uptime, response times, and regulatory compliance. AHOY's engineering and commercial hubs span North America, Southeast Asia, Europe and the GCC.

Planned use of proceeds from the contemplated funding round includes:

Accelerating global deployment across key regions, with emphasis on sovereign on‑soil deliveries





Deepening sovereign and edge AI capabilities and on‑chip inference





Scaling engineering, research, and go‑to‑market teams





Supporting strategic partnerships and targeted acquisitions

AHOY is pursuing the financing to support a multi‑year roadmap toward expanded global scale and to position the company for potential public markets readiness within the next five years.

"As governments and operators demand greater locality, auditability, and operational trust, the market is separating into systems that can only describe and systems that can reliably act," added Shinawi. "AHOY builds the infrastructure for the latter, an engineered, agnostic stack for Real‑World AI that meets the security, latency, and sovereignty requirements of mission‑critical systems and reduces the data life cycle for intelligence in the Real-World."

About AHOY

AHOY is a deep‑tech infrastructure company delivering Real‑World AI: infrastructure that perceives, decides, and operates the physical world. The company's modular stack runs on‑chip, at the edge, on‑prem, and in hybrid cloud configurations to provide auditable action for cities, transportation networks, utilities, sovereign sites, and other complex operational environments. Founded by Jamil Shinawi in 2018 from his vision for Real-World action-based movements instructed tech-stack and is operating from offices in Canada, Saudi, UAE, U.K. and others.

Media contact

Ameer Junejo – [email protected]

SOURCE AHOY Technology