AHP Announces Formation of Prolerity Clinical Research and Investment in Tandem Clinical Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHP announced today its investment in Prolerity Clinical Research ("Prolerity"), a clinical research site management network. As a cornerstone to the formation of Prolerity, AHP has made a majority investment in Tandem Clinical Research, LLC ("Tandem"), which operates 11 research sites across Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, and New York. The investment in Tandem was completed in partnership with its founders Orlan Romm, Dr. Adil Fatakia and John Neill, all of whom will remain in their existing roles. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Prolerity is focused on expanding into a leading site management network with a therapeutic breadth across complex and challenging phase I-III studies, including NASH/NAFLD, cardiology, CNS, gastroenterology, metabolic diseases, and other therapeutic areas. "Partnering with sites such as Tandem helps establish meaningful expertise in complex therapeutic areas while also ensuring subject diversity. Both are important principles for Prolerity as it scales," said Bede Broome M.D. Ph.D., Managing Director at AHP. "Prolerity will build upon not only Tandem's existing sites and outstanding investigators, but also embedded sites within several established physician platforms."

Tandem, headquartered in New Orleans, has become widely known for operating best-in-class research sites for NASH/NAFLD and neurodegenerative studies. Tandem is considered a flagship network, demonstrating excellence in study feasibility, contracting, patient recruitment, retention, and quality. Tandem recently expanded into its newly developed, purpose-built 12,000 sq ft headquarters in Marrero, LA and a new 13,000 sq ft space in Maitland, FL through its ClinCloud division. Tandem can accommodate overnight stays and complex early phase trial needs. "AHP is the ideal partner for us – bringing not just capital, but industry experience and expertise to accelerate the growth our organization," said Orlan Romm, CEO of Tandem. "This partnership could not have happened at a better time as our industry is evolving rapidly – becoming increasingly sophisticated and competitive. In partnership with Prolerity and AHP, we plan to lead the way to better treatment options, providing patients, study sponsors, and contract research organizations with the best possible high-quality services and dependability."

About Tandem:

Tandem Clinical Research strives to advance the science of medicine while improving the quality of life of patients through clinical research. Tandem's professional medical team believes in providing exemplary care to patients across its growing network of sites in Louisiana, Florida, New York, and New Jersey. For more information, please visit TandemClinicalResearch.com.

About AHP:

AHP is a New York based investment management firm focused exclusively on healthcare. AHP's senior investment team have invested or managed over $3 billion in capital across the healthcare landscape. AHP's mission is to create shared value by partnering with, and accelerating the growth of, healthcare companies. For more information, please visit AHPartners.com.

