AHP Announces the Formation of CollabriOS Health: A Leading Provider of Integrated Technology Infrastructure Solutions for PACE Programs

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Healthcare Partners LLC (AHP) is pleased to announce the formation of CollabriOS Health, a new entity that brings together a suite of integrated technology infrastructure, including Electronic Health Records (EHR), third-party administrator (TPA) financial services, and care coordination solutions designed to help Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) optimize workflows, streamline business processes, and enhance overall center operations.

As part of this initiative, CollabriOS Health will acquire a suite of technologies from AnewHealth (formerly Tabula Rasa HealthCare and CareVention HealthCare), which includes PACELogic and TruChart EHR platforms, as well as the CASELogic care management platform. These advanced technologies are specifically designed to support the unique needs of PACE programs and will form the core of the CollabriOS Health product suite.

Additionally, CollabriOS Health will acquire RTZ Systems, another prominent provider of PACE EHR and financial service TPA solutions. By combining the strengths of these two organizations, CollabriOS Health will deliver a preeminent, integrated technology operating system and a streamlined client experience for PACE providers across the country.

Brian Adams, President, AnewHealth, added, "It was important to us to find a partner fully committed to elevating our EHR business and enhancing the client experience. The AHP team, which will be leading and guiding this next phase of growth for the business, is deeply experienced in healthcare and shares AnewHealth's commitment to helping PACE grow and excel. Their focus on investing the knowledge and resources to expand the impact of our EHR business is exactly what we sought for our clients and the market."

"AHP has followed the PACE industry for many years given the delivery model is at the forefront of value-based care. CollabriOS Health provides the operating systems that enable PACE programs to run efficiently and collaboratively with their participants, employees, and communities," said Matt Jameson, a Managing Director at AHP. Chris Cunningham, a Principal at AHP, added: "We believe that by enhancing our technology solutions, expanding our offerings, and investing in new innovations, we can maintain a cutting-edge, fully integrated platform to better serve the PACE community."

Michael Zawadski, currently the CEO of RTZ Systems, will assume the role of CEO of CollabriOS Health. Mike remarked, "I am honored to lead CollabriOS Health and bring together the best capabilities from both AnewHealth and RTZ Systems to create the optimal future infrastructure for our PACE clients. By uniting these trusted solutions, we have a unique opportunity to elevate the standard of care and deliver more integrated, innovative technology that supports the diverse needs of PACE programs and the communities they serve. I look forward to building a stronger foundation for growth and collaboration across the PACE market."

CollabriOS Health will expand the existing capabilities of the current technologies across AnewHealth's EHR and RTZ Systems to meet the evolving needs of PACE programs. Through these efforts, CollabriOS Health aims to enhance its status as a preferred partner for PACE organizations, providing the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.

About AHP

AHP is a New York based investment management firm focused exclusively on healthcare. AHP's senior investment team have invested or managed over $3 billion in capital across the healthcare landscape. AHP's mission is to create shared value by partnering with, and accelerating the growth of, healthcare companies. For more information, please visit AHPartners.com.

About AnewHealth

AnewHealth is one of the nation's leading pharmacy care management companies that specializes in caring for people with the most complex, chronic needs—wherever they call home. The company enables better health and quality of life for patients while helping the healthcare organizations who support them improve key clinical and cost outcomes. Established in 2023 through the combination of ExactCare Pharmacy and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, AnewHealth provides a suite of solutions that includes comprehensive pharmacy with national dispensing; proprietary science-based technology to optimize medication therapy; full-service pharmacy benefit management; and specialized support services for PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). Today, AnewHealth cares for nearly 110,000 people nationwide through strong healthcare partnerships with risk-bearing providers, primary and specialty care providers, kidney care and dialysis providers, home health organizations, and managed care plans.

