AHP Servicing Announces New Chief Information Officer Erick Bryant

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AHP Servicing (AHP), a nationwide servicer of non-performing residential mortgages, announced today that Erick Bryant has joined the company as Chief Information Officer.

"We are thrilled to add Erick to our team," said Jorge Newbery, AHP Servicing Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience in IT solutions and strong leadership qualities will add tremendous value to AHP Servicing."

AHP Servicing

Erick has more than 20 years working in both the software technology and mortgage industries, specializing in designing, launching, and scaling solutions that deliver best-in-class results for shareholders, clients, and customers. He began his career at Symantec (now NortonLifeLock), before moving on to Equator (previously REOTrans) in 2007, where he led client management and new product development focused on building customized, web-based workflows to manage distressed real estate mortgages, agents/brokers and supporting vendors.

In 2010, he began consulting within the mortgage industry by providing strategy and hands-on expertise at the intersection of operations and technology. In 2015, he was hired as Vice President of Mortgage Services at LenderLive, where he provided both technical and business PMO support for strategic programs, including the design and launch of business process outsourcing frameworks for large clients.

After spending a year in Maui, Erick joined Computershare Loan Services in 2018, where he implemented new methods for borrowers to leverage and securely manage home equity lines of credit on-demand, increasing overall use across multiple points of sale; as well as providing both technology and PMO-related guidance to increase loan portfolio retention.

"I am excited to join the dynamic team at AHP Servicing, and I look forward to building solutions that, through 'positive disruption,' enhance returns for our borrowers, investors, and clients," said Erick.

