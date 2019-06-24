AHP Servicing Announces New Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AHP Servicing (AHPS), the country's only crowd funded residential loan servicer, today named Renee Giannos as its Chief Operating Officer.

AHPS offers struggling homeowners a simple modification of their mortgage to stay in their homes. The company has offered consensual solutions to families in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. AHPS has raised $15MM from its current offering for operations and the purchase of defaulted residential loans. AHP Services loans in 45 states for itself and third parties.

"After a thorough executive search, we have identified a leader with a remarkable combination of servicing and legal experience, who also aligns well with our social mission to seek prompt, practical solutions for defaulted homeowners," said O'Donovan.

"I couldn't be more excited to join AHPS and help scale our servicing business at this pivotal time in the company's history," said Giannos. "I've had the opportunity to get to know AHPS's key staff well and believe they are set to help modernize and reinvent the serving industry."

Giannos previously served as the Assistant General Counsel of First Midwest Bank. Prior to that she served as Senior Counsel at Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. a national servicer of residential loans. In these roles, Giannos handled strategic initiatives, risk management, litigation, and a variety of regulatory oversight. She has held a variety of senior leadership positions in law, servicing, and banking during her career.

ABOUT AHP SERVICING (www.ahpservicing.com)

AHP SERVICING is transforming the loan servicing process. In addition to servicing loans for third parties, it invests in and services non-performing loans that have the potential to be restructured or settled rather than being written off. It delivers the technology needed to track and manage these loans, and trained client advocates help borrowers maintain a momentum that keeps payments on track.

