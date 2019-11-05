AHP Servicing Re-Opens to Crowdfunding Investments

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AHP Servicing ("AHP"), a nationwide servicer of non-performing residential mortgages, announced today that it has re-opened investment in its Regulation A+ Offering. After a successful launch, the company raised over $15 million and put a temporary hold on investments until the funds raised were deployed.

The company is focused on finding value-add opportunities in today's competitive environment. As a result, AHP has chosen to eschew competitively bidding on pools. Instead, AHP offers loan sellers fast, predictable closings. For example, AHP closed a pool in six business days in September. In addition, AHP is now partnering with others on the purchase of distressed assets, primarily pools of non-performing residential first mortgages.

New Leadership and Strategic Partnerships

Jorge Newbery, the chairman and founder of AHP, returned to his role as CEO in July to expand AHP's mission to help homeowners and communities while providing above-market returns for investors. Newbery brings creativity, drive and decades of experience to lead AHP's team into the 2020s. Further, he is spearheading AHP's efforts to build a powerhouse team, including recruiting talent from big banks and Wall Street who want to be on the people's side in the next downturn.

New team members include Kenneth Daniel as President, Patrick McLaughlin as Vice President, Leta McLaughlin as Director of Business Development and Dimple Dang as Vice President of Marketing. These additions to the company's leadership team all boast years of experience, which are expected to fuel AHP's continued growth.

In addition, new strategic partnerships with Computershare and Dwolla bolster the company's ability to serve investors. Computershare is a global leader in the stock transfer agency and Dwolla is an innovative payment processor. Together, the partners enhance AHP's ability to provide a fast, efficient and effective experience for investors.

