Ahram Biosystems Announces Launch of the ASF Fast POCT System

In the current ASF testing system, blood samples are collected from suspected pigs and transported to a laboratory for ASF diagnosis. The blood samples are subject to nucleic acid extraction and then real-time PCR diagnosis for detection of the ASFV DNA. It takes about 3 hours – about 1 hour for the nucleic acid extraction and at least 1.5 hours for the real-time PCR diagnosis.

The ASF Fast POCT System successfully reduces the turnaround time to about one quarter (1/4) of the conventional technology. The DNA extraction process is replaced with a simple lysis step that takes only 15 minutes. The real-time PCR diagnosis is completed within 25 minutes using Palm PCR™ S1/S1e ultra-fast real-time PCR device.

Combining the ASF fast POCT kit and Palm PCR™ S1/S1e device, the company now provides a ready-to-use total system for the fast ASF diagnosis.

"Our fast POCT system is the leading-edge product that is essential for surveillance and control of the global ASF outbreaks. We expect that this fast POCT technology will redefine the diagnostic system throughout many industry sectors including the agriculture industry and the medical diagnostic fields," said Dr. Hyun Jin Hwang, president and CEO of the company.

About Ahram Biosystems:

Ahram Biosystems, Inc. is a leading innovator of new life science tools, that brings portable innovation to the biotechnology market. The company provides the innovative ultra-fast mobile PCR system, Palm PCR™, targeting the next-generation molecular diagnostics market. The company has its headquarters in Seoul, Korea and a subsidiary in San Jose, California.

For more information, visit www.ahrambio.com or contact info@ahrambio.com.

