AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities

Launching during Financial Literacy Month and National Volunteer Week, NYCB's Roslyn Savings Bank Division volunteers will conduct workshops on topics, including goal setting, financial stability, savings and credit, for a group of ten from AHRC's Employment Services Division in Freeport.

"People with I/DD are at greater risk for poverty, unemployment and financial predators. The opportunity to partner with NYCB on a financial literacy program, through our workforce division, will offer tools for greater independence and access to the community," said Mary McNamara, Director of Community Resources at AHRC Nassau. "Financial literacy is an important and ongoing learning process for people of all abilities. We are so pleased to have the professional volunteers at New York Community Bank partner with us on this seminar series."

Seminars also will offer personal coaching for participants as well as weekly check-ins, over the course of the six-week program – tailored to each attendee's abilities and unique financial goals.

For Raymie Morgan of Inwood, the opportunity to "learn more about money," especially personal money management, offers the potential for more informed financial choices and greater access to community offerings. Morgan looks forward to exploring the fundamentals of "how to have a bank account and bank card."

"New York Community Bank is proud to partner with AHRC on this series of financial literacy seminars. We know learning to manage your finances and the utilization of financial systems and tools is an integral part of achieving true self-reliance and independence. We seek to empower the members of AHRC so that they may make sound financial decisions as they achieve greater independence," said Michael Fields, First Vice President and CRA Officer at New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

About AHRC Nassau

AHRC Nassau is the largest agency on Long Island supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The nonprofit empowers people to lead fulfilling lives, together with family, friends and community. Offering a wide array of outstanding supports, AHRC Nassau is recognized by the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) as a Compass agency, a distinction of excellence held by only four agencies in New York. The agency is also a part of an elite group of international agencies accredited by CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership for Person-Centered Excellence. As a chapter of The Arc New York, AHRC Nassau welcomes the involvement of partners and volunteers to participate in the community and broaden its network of support. For more information, please visit www.ahrc.org/volunteer.

About New York Community Bancorp. Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is a leading producer of multi-family loans on nonluxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At December 31, 2017, the Company reported assets of $49.1 billion, loans of $38.4 billion, deposits of $29.1 billion, stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion, and a market cap of $6.4 billion. Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 225 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.

