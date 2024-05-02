AHRC Nassau's 75th Anniversary Spotlights History of Advocacy, Importance of Membership

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The story of AHRC Nassau is one of love and relentless advocacy by parent advocates seeking to create a better world for their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). From a small support group of a dozen parents came a disability services agency with the Compass designation of excellence from New York State and international accreditation by CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership.

With a family-led board of directors, AHRC Nassau continues to advance this proud legacy through grassroots community-building and innovative programs that create new opportunities for independence and inclusion. In the past two years, AHRC Nassau has launched the Thomas S. Gulotta Wheatley Farms & Arts Center; been tapped by New York State to lead its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Community of Practice (CoP) dedicated to I/DD; and been named by Forbes as one of "America's Best-in-State Employers."

"The greatest threat to our future and to the children born today with I/DD is complacency," said Saundra Gumerove, Esq., President of AHRC Nassau's Board of Directors. "The urgency for grassroots advocacy is more pressing than ever before."

"Like our history, our future depends on everyone who is touched by I/DD, including autism, to advocate vigorously. I urge every single person on Long Island, in New York and across the country to ensure people with I/DD are supported to thrive now and for the next 75 years."

For its anniversary, AHRC Nassau is offering a Lifetime Membership of "$75 in Our 75th Year." By becoming a member, you are increasing understanding and meaningful opportunities for Long Islanders with I/DD and their families. To become a member, visit ahrc.org/membership.

Why Membership Matters

Elevate Advocacy Efforts: Your voice, combined with those of over 8,000 members, will amplify our message.

Your voice, combined with those of over 8,000 members, will amplify our message. Shape Our Future: Influence the decisions and policies that impact our loved ones and the broader community we advocate for.

Influence the decisions and policies that impact our loved ones and the broader community we advocate for. Carry Forward Our Legacy: Help sustain our legacy of support and progress, ensuring that the next 75 years are as impactful as our first.

About AHRC Nassau

AHRC Nassau is among the largest agencies in New York State supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). A chapter of The Arc New York, AHRC empowers people to lead fulfilling lives, together with family, friends and community. For more information, please visit https://www.ahrc.org/.

