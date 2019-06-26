AHRC New York City Foundation's Newly Elected Leadership

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AHRC New York City Foundation has announced newly elected officers to its Board of Directors.

Joel Isaacson, CEO of Joel Isaacson & Co. , has been elected Chairman of the Foundation Board.

The Foundation is a fund-raising and grant-making entity that supports programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) who live in New York City. The Foundation is the primary source of philanthropic support for AHRC New York City , a 70-year-old organization which provides an array of social services to 15,000 people with I/DD.

Family Tradition of Support

Isaacson is the third generation of his family to support AHRC NYC. His grandparents, who had a daughter with special needs, were among the earliest members of the organization. They joined other parents of children with disabilities to raise funds and create needed services. Isaacson's parents, Leonard and Katy, continued the tradition. Leonard served on the board for many years, and Katy and her friend, Elaine Gordon, raised funds through theater benefits. After Katy's passing in 2009, AHRC NYC renamed one of its upstate New York camps the Katy Isaacson and Elaine Gordon Lodge , as an alternative to traditional summer recreation programs for adults and teens with mild or moderate I/DD

Isaacson holds an M.B.A. in financial planning from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He earned his bachelor's in accounting from Lehigh University.

Jeanne Sdroulas, Head of Marketing at Fred Alger Management, Inc. , has been elected Vice-Chair of the AHRC NYC Foundation.

Throughout Sdroulas' career on Wall Street as global head of marketing, she has led the marketing and branding initiatives for financial services and Wall Street firms such as Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch. She was also the Chief Marketing Officer at and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Sdroulas joined the ARHC NYC Foundation Board in 2012. She served on AHRC NYC's Board, starting in 2005, serving as fundraising chairperson, and on numerous other committees, including the audit and finance committees. She earned an M.B.A. in finance from the Wharton School of Business and a bachelor's in economics from Barnard College, Columbia University.

Michael N. Rosen, Esq., who stepped down as the Foundation's Chairman earlier this year, was elected Chair Emeritus, a new position on the AHRC NYC Foundation Board.

Senior Counsel, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP , Rosen was a driving force in the Foundation's formation 25 years ago. He was the Foundation Board's one and only Chair until this year. Under his leadership, the Foundation has helped countless people who receive support from AHRC NYC and now possesses $40 million in assets. The Foundation honored Rosen with its Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Thurman Munson Awards Dinner earlier this year.

Rosen provides general corporate, finance and business counsel to clients at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and has served as a member of the Board of Directors of two New York Stock Exchange listed companies. Michael holds his law degree from Harvard University and his bachelor's degree from Princeton University.

Gary Green, CEO, Alliance Building Services and Alliance Baseball LLC , was elected to the AHRC NYC Foundation Board.

Green accepted the M. Anthony Fisher Humanitarian Award at the AHRC NYC Foundation's Thurman Munson Awards Dinner earlier this year. Over the past decade, Alliance Building Services has hired more than 200 individuals with I/DD who AHRC NYC supports.

Green is an owner and investor in three minor league baseball franchises, the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Virginia), the Montgomery Biscuits (Alabama) and the Omaha Storm Chasers (Nebraska), which he purchased from business magnate Warren Buffet. As president and CEO of Alliance Omaha Soccer Holdings, Green, who holds an M.B.A. from New York University School of Business and a bachelor's from the University of Vermont, has announced that the group has been granted the rights by United Soccer League (USL) to own and operate a League One club.

