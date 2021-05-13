AHRF's Solution to the Pandemic Eviction Crisis

Approximately 36% of Americans rent. The rental industry made a big change after the 2008 housing market crash. So many Americans lost their homes and started renting. When the market rent rose, the evictions poured in. The Eviction Lab reported that in 2016 there were over 2.6 million evictions filed. Apartment and Housing Rentals Foundation Inc, founded by The Apartment Lady ™ Lashondra Graves, was already working on a failing industry. The pandemic just made it rise to the surface.

However, there is a way to stop these evictions. Since AHRF has been dealing with families facing eviction for so long, we have a good idea who we are dealing with. Our members used to pay a one-time fee of $299. That is how we were able to help so many families without grants. This told us that people will pay for something they feel is important. Today, there is no membership fee. But, if 30 million renters put up $100 we would be able to put our stop eviction plan in action. There is a $10 a month maintenance fee that the members pay to use our new software.

Between 2010 and 2019 Americans paid over 4.5 Trillion dollars in rent. In one year the rental industry could bring in 450 billion dollars.

This chart shows 4 states

City Rent in 10 years (2010-2019) Rise in Rental Price in Percentages Austin, TX $36 Billion 92.6 Chicago, IL $137 Billion 35.8 Los Angeles, CA $349 Billion 38.7 Atlanta, GA $76 Billion 84.5

They put $50 Billion up for rental assistance. They are going to throw $50 billion at a possibly $450 billion problem. This is why we call this the Elephant in the Room.

With $3 billion we can hire 5500 people across the United States, while 5200 of them will make $20 an hour! We know that minimum wage is not enough to keep a roof over your head.

We will be able to subsidize 1.1 million people's rent. That is over 1 million evictions stopped. We would also be able to subsidize over 50,000 homeowners' property taxes.

Apartment and Housing Rentals Foundation Inc has the key to this Covid 19 induced housing crisis. Contact us.

SOURCE Apartment and Housing Rentals Foundation Inc; AHRF Housing Crisis Solution