AI & Blockchain for Healthy Longevity: Longevity United Launches Joint Venture With Eterly & Conducts Token Sale (ICO) to Raise $15M to Build Advanced Technological Ecosystem

Longevity United will conduct the Token Sale for a utility token named "Longevity Token" (symbol: LTY). Longevity United is an ecosystem, marketplace and community developed in joint venture with Eterly Inc. This ecosystem integrates with Eterly's Mobile App for longevity focused health and fitness, while Longevity United itself will be focused on developing blockchain technologies that will be used to store user data in a secure and transparent manner, as well as handling marketing, client base development, engaging users and promoting active participation in ecosystem development, and applying multiple ambassadors of healthy Longevity to promote growth of the ecosystem.

Eterly's MVP mobile app has already launched and is available on the App Store here and Google Play here. Eterly is currently acquiring feedback from an initial focus group, and is in the process of implementing feedback, and finalizing the in-app Longevity Score (which calculates users biological age) prior to the official launch of the finalized app, scheduled for July 10th, 2018.

"Eterly is the world's first longevity-focused healthtech mobile app backed by real science. By leveraging AI, the Blockchain back-end and the marketplace ecosystem being developed by Longevity United, the project is poised to make an immediate and lasting impact on extending healthy longevity" said Dmitry Kaminskiy, Managing Partner of Deep Knowledge Ventures, an early investor in Eterly, and an advisor for Longevity United.

Eterly's front-end mobile app will utilize a blockchain backend developed by Longevity United to store user data in a secure and transparent fashion, giving users control over how and when their data is used by third parties, and allowing users to be compensated for the anonymized use of their data in the form of Longevity Tokens. Longevity United is also developing a curated marketplace and ecosystem offering longevity-focused products and services, integrated with Eterly's personalized recommendations in order to maximize the effectiveness of both the ecosystem and the longevity-focused recommendations of Eterly's mobile app.

"Life extension became a personal interest for me when members of my family suffered age-related illnesses, inspiring me to develop life extension solutions by optimising lifestyle factors; the concept of micro-managing one's health with the help of AI" - Andrew Ahachinsky, CEO of Eterly recently told Forbes Contributor Alison Coleman.

About Longevity United:

Longevity United is a healthy-living and fitness platform developing a marketplace and ecosystem integrated with Eterly's mobile app. They are developing the blockchain backend allowing Eterly to store user data anonymously and securely, to give users ultimate control over their own data.

About Eterly:

Eterly is the first longevity-focused mobile health app backed by real science, aiming to provide daily monitoring of user wellness and fitness and to make personalized recommendations to help users increase their healthy longevity.

Contact us:

info@longevityunited.com

@eterlylife



