Ai & ML Pricing Engines Becoming Indispensable Tool For Participants In The Us Credit Markets - New Burton- Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The scope and complexity of data and trading optionality the US corporate bond market will continue to grow as the US credit market (and fixed income markets at large) continue to 'electronify' traditional workflows. Ai/ML pricing and decision-making tools will be the principal means by which this data is translated into actionable results, according to a new research report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division, Parameta Solutions.

Key findings include:

Ai/ML algorithms are increasingly leveraging a wider pool of market data in order to improve modeling to fill these liquidity gaps without dealer intervention/the information leakage that may result.

Advances in Ai/ML pricing has been key to improving automation efficacy and broader fixed income market applicability.

Market leaders such as MarketAxess and Tradeweb are at a significant advantage in utilizing internal trade data within their respective ecosystems to improve their Ai/ML offerings.

"The technological arms race among electronic vendors will provide a creative middle ground of pricing/data opportunities that will benefit the buy and sell side," said Colby Jenkins, Senior Analyst at Burton-Taylor. "Ai/ML-based tools and trading solutions will continue to be the battleground for gaining market share," he added.

Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of a new report covering the role of Ai / ML in corporate bond pricing. The MachineLearning and the Bond Market Evolution report analyzes how Ai and ML are improving pricing accuracy and revolutionizing a market that has been late to adopt advanced technology.

