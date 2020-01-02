AI, 5G and NextGen TV Named 2020 Top Tech Trends

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International bestselling author and social media influencer Jim Harris will be covering CES live from Las Vegas, during the Media Days on January 5 and 6, and throughout the show January 7-10.

Jim Harris Jim Harris at CES

CES is the world's largest electronics show, with 175,000 attendees (61,000 from countries outside the US). More than 7,000 international journalists attend and cover the event which has 4,400+ exhibitors taking up 2.9 million square feet show space (equal to 50 football fields). CES is the industry's most important event where new products are launched and innovations revealed.

Top Tech Trends 2020

Artificial intelligence, 5G and NextGen TV will be three of the top tech trends at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The top tech trends will be:

Artificial Intelligence in Everything

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be embedded in everything. Between 2020 and 2024 the sale of AI chips is predicted to grow by 20% a year, twice as fast as the overall semi conductor industry (9%), according to Deloitte TMT prediction.

By 2024 AI chips sales will exceed 1.5 billion globally. Smartphones will account for more than 70% of all AI chips in edge devices.

In 2019 my $1,000 smartphone had more raw computing power that IBM's Deep Blue super computer of 1997 that cost $100 million. Within 8 years the new smartphone that I buy will be 250 times more powerful than my current one because of AI and more powerful chips.

Artificial Intelligence is predicted to create $3.9 trillion of business value by 2022.

5G Revolution

The 5G revolution will be one of the most discussed topics at CES. The very first 5G smartphones were introduced in 2019 and are estimated to have sold 5 million units worldwide, according to Counterpoint Research. Sales will grow exponentially, reaching 1.5 billion 5G smartphones in 2025.

5G will bring blistering fast speed: you'll be able to download a Hollywood high definition movie in 3.6 seconds. Throughput will be 100 times faster than 4G LTE.

5G will also allow up to one million connections per square kilometer (100X more than 4G LTE), allowing billions of 'Internet of Things' (IoT) devices to be connected.

NextGen TV

NEXTGEN TV will transform television as we know it. You'll be able to watch TV programs on ANY DEVICE – your smartphone, laptop, tablet or TV.

You'll be able to get it ANYWHERE – in your living room, at a coffee shop on your laptop, in your car, on a train (at 124 miles per hour), at the office, and in the stadium while watching the game, so you can see replays right after they happened on your smartphone.

ANY TIME – NEXTGEN TV enables on demand services. So traditional TV will have the flexibility we have come to expect from streaming services. You'll be able to pause, resume and rewind and fast forward traditional TV programs.

#CES2020 Official Hashtag

The official hashtag for CES is #CES2020. Jim will be tweeting his insights on what's new, exciting and innovative live from Las Vegas. Follow him on Twitter at @JimHarris.

Jim Harris is one of the Top 50 digital influencers globally and at CES 2017 his Twitter account was the most influential personal account in the world.

Jim Harris is leading international disruptive innovation speaker. His last book Blindsided is published in 80 countries worldwide and is a #1 international bestseller. You can see one of his talks at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbfRPztsKLY

For interviews reach Jim at 231635@email4pr.com or (416) 388-3432.

SOURCE Jim Harris