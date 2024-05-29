AI Accelerator Prices Rising, But It's Good for Users

Liftr Insights data show how increasing prices can be misleading corporate analysts

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, verifies that prices of AI cloud compute are increasing, but that users are getting more value per dollar in return.

Liftr® data show a 12.2% increase in the average price of AI cloud compute instances over 3 years; however, that is not the whole story and can be misleading without more context.

Liftr provides more context with multi-dimensional data. These dimensions are important when answering questions from market intelligence analysts.

Evaluating AI training and AI inference instances for the top six cloud providers, representing over 75% of the public cloud space, Liftr data show the 12.2% increase overall. But, the data show a lower change when other dimensions are considered. Factoring in the size of respective global regions, the weighted average price growth for AI-targeted instances is only 2.7%. And, when looking at the weighted average price growth per accelerator over those same 3 years, the numbers actually show a price decrease of 6.7%—an 18.9-point difference.

This means that newer instances are less expensive for the number of accelerators users are able to leverage. This is before considering the increased performance of these newer instances.

"Corporate analysts must have the right data," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "We want our clients to have the right data dimensions to answer their questions."

With 5 years of trends and comparable history, Liftr Intelligence Compute Tracker℠ tracks the pulse of AI introductions, directional trends, market share, underlying product details, and insights into the who/what/where of AI infrastructure. In addition to the largest cloud providers, Liftr recently added some middle tier providers like CoreWeave and Vultr.

"When considering newer instances like the NVIDIA H100, H200, or GB200 accelerators, having the right level of data is critical for decision-making," says Schadt.

Liftr clients use the data to compare prices when shifting to new global regions, moving to new workloads, trying newer instance types, increasing instance sizes, or transferring loads to different cloud providers. Of course, it's also valuable for evaluating price changes with hot sectors of the market, like AI.

