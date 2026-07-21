AI Agents Go From Market Analysis to Live Trading

New skill enables users to deploy autonomous agents that can observe markets and execute financial actions within user-defined parameters

CAYMAN ISLANDS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Liquid Labs has announced the launch of Neverbell, an open-source skill, giving AI agents direct access to financial markets through natural language. Users can instruct agents to monitor positions, analyze opportunities, and execute trades on their behalf while maintaining full control over permissions and risk.

Designed for AI assistants such as Claude Code, OpenClaw, Hermes, and other agent frameworks, Neverbell gives agents direct access to more than 300 financial assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

"AI agents are becoming increasingly capable of researching, planning, and making decisions," said Marco van den Heuvel, Spokesperson for Neverbell. "We believe the next step is giving those systems the ability to take action in the real world. Neverbell allows agents to move from simply talking about markets to participating in them."

Users can tell their agent to buy an onchain representation of a stock, monitor a position overnight, generate a morning market briefing, watch for breaking news, or rebalance a portfolio based on predefined rules. Agents can operate continuously, allowing users to stay connected to markets without being tied to a trading terminal.

Key capabilities available at launch include:

Access to more than 300 tradeable assets across derivatives of equities, ETFs, commodities, and digital assets

24/7 market monitoring and position tracking

Natural-language trade execution through AI agents

Customizable risk controls and trading parameters

Automated market briefings and portfolio updates

Support for custom workflows, strategies, and agent interfaces

The launch reflects growing demand for AI systems that can do more than generate information. While most agents today focus on research, coding, and productivity workflows, Neverbell is exploring how AI can participate directly in financial markets while keeping users in control of decisions, permissions, and risk.

Unlike traditional trading applications, Neverbell is built as a skill that can be integrated directly into existing AI workflows. Developers, traders, researchers, and everyday users can combine market data, news analysis, custom models, and trading logic to create financial agents tailored to their own objectives and risk preferences.

"The next generation of software won't just answer questions, it will take action," added van den Heuvel. "Tools like Neverbell are being built to allow people to safely delegate financial tasks to AI agents while remaining firmly in control."

Neverbell is now available at neverbell.com.

About Neverbell

Neverbell is a skill for AI agents that lets users monitor markets, reason through financial conditions, and take action with confirmation and user-defined risk limits in natural language, without leaving the agent workflows they already use.

Website: neverbell.com

Github: https://github.com/Neverbell/skill

X: @useneverbell

SOURCE Neverbell