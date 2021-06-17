AI Analytics Visionary Narendra Mulani Joins IrisVision Board of Directors

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IrisVision , the leader in digital vision technologies, today announced data analytics visionary Narendra Mulani, the founder and formerly Senior managing director of Accenture Applied Intelligence, has joined the company's board of directors.

A noted advisor, investor and thought leader in AI and advanced analytics, Mulani founded and scaled the Accenture Applied intelligence business from 2012 - 2020. He continues to be active in the AI space, serving on the board of XSell Technologies and Tredence .

Narendra Mulani joins IrisVision Board of Directors

Mulani also sits on the board of the Seva Foundation , a global non-profit organization that provides eye care services to underserved communities across the globe. Last fall, IrisVision announced a partnership with Seva to help create new technologies to treat vision impairment and prevent blindness in less privileged parts of the world.

"Narendra brings with him valuable experience from his leadership roles at Accenture, Tredence, and Xsell in addition to his amazing work with the Seva Foundation. His excellent leadership and passion for improving healthcare will support IrisVision as we continue to grow and pioneer the future of vision care," said IrisVision CEO & Co-founder Ammad Khan. "Even before this new role, Narendra has helped me and the team execute our mission to pioneer a new standard of care in vision health. We are all excited to have him guiding our efforts as we grow and scale."

Narendra noted that he is passionate about IrisVision's plans "to expand access between patients and their providers and deliver earlier, more frequent insights to address preventable vision loss earlier." He added, "This is an exciting time in the digital health space and IrisVision is leading the way for remote vision care."

About IrisVision

IrisVision exists at the intersection of digital health and vision science, pioneering a new standard of care where vision health is seamlessly integrated into daily living and accessible to all. Our clinically validated digital vision and telehealth solutions help even the most challenging and at-risk patients preserve and make the most of their sight. Backed by a research grant from the National Eye Institute, IrisVision's technology was developed in collaboration with and clinically tested by researchers from the world's top ophthalmology centers at Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The company has received numerous accolades including being named to the Inc. 5000: Regionals list of California's Fastest Growing Private Companies, earning spots on the Fast Company World Changing Ideas and Forbes Next 100 lists for 2020 and receiving a CES 2019 Innovation Award. For more information, visit www.irisvision.com .

