AI And Advanced Neuroscience Featured As machineVantage Unveils New Product Suite At CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- machineVantage (www.machinevantage.com), a global leader in artificial intelligence and advanced neuroscience-powered solutions for product innovation and marketing effectiveness, announced that it will unveil its full suite of new products at the 2020 CES event in Las Vegas.

"This marks machineVantage's debut on the world stage, after being largely in 'stealth mode' until now," said Dr. A. K. Pradeep, the company's founder and CEO. "What we will be showcasing at CES is a full range of products based on our proprietary artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced neuroscience methodologies. Our comprehensive suite is designed specifically for companies seeking to deploy the latest and most powerful technologies to drive innovations in product development and marketing effectiveness."

Headquartered in Berkeley, Calif., with operations in Europe, the Asia/Pacific region, and Latin America, machineVantage is unique in its combination of artificial intelligence expertise and the latest advances in neuroscience. Backed by investments from Unilever Ventures and IRI, the firm counts major corporations who are leaders in their categories worldwide among its clients. Its work formed the basis for one of those clients to win a top award from the Advertising Research Foundation in 2019.

Along with co-authors Stan Sthanunathan, Global EVP of Consumer and Market Insights for Unilever; and Andrew Appel, President and CEO of IRI, a global leader in technology solutions for consumer, retail, and media companies, Dr. Pradeep wrote the preeminent guide to AI-based solutions for consumer-focused businesses, "AI For Marketing And Product Innovation", published by Wiley (https://amzn.to/2QfmQF5).

Visitors to CES 2020 are invited to meet senior members of the machineVantage team at the company's booth, # 43573 in the Sands A-D venue during January 7-10.

SOURCE machineVantage

Related Links

http://www.machinevantage.com

