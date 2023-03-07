AI and ChatGPT Boost Growth by Over 180% at South Africa's Emoyamed Hospital

JOHANNESBURG, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Africa's Emoyamed Hospital has experienced a stunning 180% revenue growth within just three months of adopting cutting-edge AI and ChatGPT technology. The hospital's new Board of Directors and Management team have also leveraged the power of the 3-I's model - Integrity, Innovation, and Impact - to transform patient care and outcomes.

Since November 2022, Emoyamed Hospital in Bloemfontein, South Africa, has pivoted from old systems and embraced AI and ChatGPT to build better patient care and financial systems. These new technology innovations have allowed the hospital to serve a larger patient population and expand rapidly. In just two months, the hospital was authorized by the Free State Department to open 57% more beds, a remarkable feat that speaks to the effectiveness of the new AI decision-making systems for patient and system-management protocols.

According to Professor Terrence Kommal, the Executive Chairman of Emoyamed, the new board and management team are "rooted in servant leadership and have a deep empathy for humanity." This empathetic approach is crucial for the hospital team, as they aim to provide the best possible care for patients and their families. The use of AI and ChatGPT allows the team to quickly process large amounts of data and make fast decisions that result in optimal patient outcomes.

At Emoyamed, the use of technology has enabled the board and management team to quickly process various admission and treatment protocols to investigate optimal patient outcomes. Prior to the implementation of these technology-based solutions, hospital staff relied on limited manual systems that were time-consuming and inefficient. Many in the healthcare industry have been cautious about the use of AI, but Emoyamed's success story serves as a testament to the benefits of these cutting-edge technologies.

The new Board of Directors has brought a new mix of expert skills to lead the innovative transformation of patient care in South Africa and Africa. The board directors include medical doctor and Extraordinary Professor at North West University, Professor Terrence Kommal; seasoned board director with more than 25-years' board leadership experience, Mr. TB Phitsane; seasoned green-innovation facilities manager and architectural designer, Mr. JJJ Greyvenstein; and seasoned property developer, Mr. JJ Westraad.

Emoyamed hospital is a licensed 125-bed multi-disciplinary facility that provides a large range of surgical and medical care across specialties. It has 3 laminar flow theatres, also known as clean air theatres, which are specially designed operating rooms where the air is constantly filtered and circulated to reduce the risk of airborne contamination. The facility also has 2,000 square meters of new medical office space.

The phenomenal growth and turnaround of Emoyamed Hospital has been attributed by the board to the dedication of the three management team members - Chief Operations Officer, Rajan Ramdhani; Hospital Manager, Johannes Jacobs; and Chief Finance Officer, Shereen Jurakan. These individuals have worked tirelessly with the new board to ensure that the hospital's new systems are effective, efficient, and provide optimal patient outcomes. The hospital's doctors are also regularly engaged to provide management with feedback on the benefits of the new systems, which can help improve patient outcomes on all procedures ranging from complex brain and spine surgery to simpler procedures like pain-blocks.

In conclusion, Emoyamed Hospital's success story is a testament to the power of AI and ChatGPT in transforming healthcare systems and improving patient outcomes. The hospital's new Board of Directors and Management team have embraced a patient-centric approach to care that is empathetic, effective, and efficient. With continued dedication and innovation, Emoyamed Hospital is set to become a leading healthcare facility in South Africa and beyond.

