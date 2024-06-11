AI and Data Security Governance Leader Privacera Receives Intellyx 2024 Digital Innovator Award

FREMONT, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced it has been named a winner of the Spring 2024 Digital Innovator Awards , presented by Intellyx. Celebrating ten years of thought leadership and analysis dedicated to digital transformation, Intellyx is an industry analyst firm focusing on enterprise digital transformation and the disruptive vendors supporting it. This recognition affirms Privacera's commitment to providing an innovative platform that safeguards sensitive data in the industry.

Last October, Privacera launched the General Availability (GA) of its generative AI (GenAI) governance solution, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG). This solution, which sets Privacera apart in artificial intelligence, has been further enhanced to offer expanded security and safety guardrails for Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and vector database queries, in addition to its real-time prompt and response sanitization. Intellyx's recognition validates the platform's continuous efforts to lead in AI governance. It underscores Privacera's unique ability to meet the evolving needs of the industry, reaffirming our position as an industry leader.

"As a company that champions the safe, responsible use of data and generative AI, Privacera is at the forefront of AI and data security, distinguishing us as a disruptive and innovative technology," said Balaji Ganesan, co-founder and CEO of Privacera. "We thank the analysts at Intellyx for their continued diligence in researching our market and for recognizing the distinctive value of our solution. We are honored to receive this award alongside many other innovators and disruptors in enterprise technology."

Now in its fourth year, the Digital Innovator Awards program honors the most disruptive and innovative vendors that have demonstrated the necessity of their solutions in a rapidly evolving tech industry. "At Intellyx, we receive dozens of PR pitches daily from various vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their field. That's why we chose to highlight the companies that stood out."

Intellyx will announce the next set of Digital Innovator awardees in December 2024. To be considered for a briefing–and hence a Digital Innovator award–and use the authorized award badge, please contact Intellyx at [email protected].

About Privacera

Privacera , headquartered in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the visionaries behind Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. The company delivers trusted and timely access to data consumers, offering data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data and AI security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Serving Fortune 500 clients across various sectors, including finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities, Privacera holds AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status and collaborates with leading data sources such as AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure, and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance, was a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist, and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

SOURCE Privacera