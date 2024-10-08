TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the demand for high-performance computing continues to grow, particularly in applications requiring powerful graphics processing capabilities. This has led to an increasing need for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs. These high-end graphics computing systems require high-wattage power support, driving the rapid growth in demand for new types of coupling inductors. The continuous rise in electronic product demand and technological innovations is fueling the need for higher-performance, high-frequency, and highly reliable magnetic components, thus promoting growth in the electronic components market.

AI and Emerging Technologies Drive Demand for Magnetic Components.

The development of emerging applications such as 5G communication, the Internet of Things (IoT), and electric vehicles is also driving innovation in magnetic components. Magnetic components, including transformers, inductors, and magnetic beads, are widely used in power management, signal processing, and energy storage applications. Advances in magnetic materials science have become a focal point of technological development, with the application of nanocrystalline materials and new magnetic materials significantly enhancing component performance and enabling miniaturization.

In addition, advancements in automated manufacturing technology not only help stabilize product quality but also improve efficiency and reduce costs. Production processes are also shifting towards sustainable development, reducing environmental impact during manufacturing.

The rapid development of lead-free solder and high-performance, low-energy components not only promotes efficient resource use but also supports green environmental trends.

Taiwan-based inductor manufacturer GOTREND has been dedicated to advancing technology and innovation in research and development since 2000. The company focuses on providing high-quality, reliable inductors and magnetic component products, serving a range of applications including wireless charging, smart living, industrial automation, communications, smart vehicles, medical, and AI servers. Recently, GOTREND introduced the GTLVR Series TLVR coupling inductors for AI and GPU applications, which have garnered significant industry attention. As developments in new energy vehicles, smart homes, Industry 4.0, and AI continue, the magnetic component market is expected to expand. GOTREND plans to increase its investment in R&D and launch more innovative products to meet market demands and solidify its market position.

For more information about GOTREND, please visit https://www.gotrend.com.tw/

