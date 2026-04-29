AI and Future of Work Experts Dave Coplin and Felix Schmidt to Keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

With AI capabilities expanding across the enterprise, organizations are rethinking how work is designed, how decisions are made, and how value is delivered. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 to 11 at The Bellagio, keynote speakers Dave Coplin, founder at The Envisioners and former Chief Envisioning Officer of Microsoft UK, and Felix Schmidt, Global AI Thought Leader at GenAIus Inc., will share insights to help CIOs and IT leaders apply emerging AI capabilities more effectively across the business.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, Attendees Will Explore:

How IT leaders can get more value from AI investments

Why organizational design, workflows, and leadership models must evolve alongside AI

Where generative and agentic AI can improve execution, efficiency, and decision-making

What separates organizations that scale AI successfully from those that stall

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Dave Coplin, founder at The Envisioners and former Chief Envisioning Officer of Microsoft UK, and Felix Schmidt, Global AI Thought Leader at GenAIus Inc., will keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas. Taking place June 9 to 11 at The Bellagio, the firm's flagship annual conference will center on the theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value and examine how CIOs and IT leaders can move beyond AI experimentation and focus on execution, prioritization, and measurable outcomes.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 to 11 at The Bellagio, keynote speakers Dave Coplin, founder at The Envisioners and former Chief Envisioning Officer of Microsoft UK, and Felix Schmidt, Global AI Thought Leader at GenAIus Inc., will share insights to help CIOs and IT leaders apply emerging AI capabilities more effectively across the business. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Coplin and Schmidt reflect two sides of the AI shift organizations are now navigating. Coplin is known for helping leaders rethink how work, leadership, and organizational design evolve alongside emerging technologies, while Schmidt brings a practical lens on how generative AI can be embedded into workflows to improve efficiency and decision-making.

"AI is forcing leaders to rethink more than their technology choices. It is changing how work is organized, how decisions are made, and where new capabilities can have the greatest impact," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "Dave Coplin and Felix Schmidt bring distinct but complementary perspectives to that shift, from reimagining leadership and organizational design to embedding generative AI into everyday workflows. Their keynotes at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 will give leaders a clearer view of how to connect emerging capabilities to practical outcomes."

Featured Keynote Speakers at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Dave Coplin

Founder at The Envisioners and Former Chief Envisioning Officer of Microsoft UK



Dave Coplin is a globally renowned technologist, author, and speaker with over 30 years of experience helping organizations reimagine the future of work. Formerly Microsoft UK's Chief Envisioning Officer, Coplin has worked with some of the world's most influential organizations, including Microsoft, Barclays, HP, Vodafone, and Ernst & Young, as well as public institutions such as the UK and EU Parliaments and leading universities. He is also the bestselling author of Business Reimagined and The Rise of the Humans.



Known for his human-centric perspective on innovation, Coplin brings expertise that will resonate with IT leaders navigating how work, leadership, and organizational change must evolve alongside AI.

Felix Schmidt

Global AI Thought Leader at GenAIus Inc.



Felix Schmidt is known for his hands-on approach to helping organizations apply generative AI in practical enterprise contexts. His work has focused on embedding GenAI tools into workflows to improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and support more effective execution across the business.



Schmidt's perspective will add an execution-focused lens to the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 agenda, with relevance for leaders looking to improve workflows, increase operational efficiency, and pursue value-driven AI adoption.

Together, the two keynote speakers will help attendees examine how AI is reshaping work and how it can be applied more effectively within organizations. Through practical research, external perspectives, and peer dialogue, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will offer clearer insight into how to prioritize AI initiatives, strengthen execution, and support more meaningful transformation across the enterprise.

Further updates on Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for more event-related news from the firm.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Journalists, podcasters, and influencers are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas. The event provides access to forward-looking research, exclusive interviews with Info-Tech's analysts and executives, and on-the-ground perspectives from CIOs responding to emerging priorities.

Media professionals interested in applying for complimentary media passes can contact [email protected] to request access and cover the latest IT leadership and strategy discussions from the event.

Exhibitor Opportunities at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to thousands of highly engaged technology executives. With 70% of attendees identified as decision makers and 1 in 3 at the C-level, the event offers an all-access pass and opportunities to meaningfully connect with senior technology leaders.

For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected]

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group