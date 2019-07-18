AI and IoT Collide at the First AIoT Summit During Flash Memory Summit 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading provider of intelligent storage solutions, will host the first AIoT Summit co-located with Flash Memory Summit 2019. The half-day AIoT Summit will feature expert commentary from Innodisk and its partners on the emergence of AIoT and its many applications in industries like smart manufacturing, public facilities, autonomous vehicles, transportation, robotics, and healthcare.

Innodisk's pivot towards AIoT started with a conference in Taiwan last October with a follow-up in Shanghai this April, and has gathered more than 700 experts to build and deepen partnerships. The topics covered for this Innodisk AIoT Summit are data intelligence, GPU, edge computing from Aetina, 5G WiGig from Millitronic, IoV from Antzer, cloud computing, machine learning, facial recognition, and more actionable insights around AIoT.

"The excitement around AIoT within IT organizations has reached a fever-pitch. The impact it can have across industries and how business gets done is truly limitless," said Innodisk President Randy Chien. "However, businesses face critical roadblocks in deploying the technology and unlocking its full potential because AIoT isn't your standard application and requires IT teams to rethink the hardware choices they make. We're excited to bring together our partners to give attendees an inside look at successful AIoT deployments today, as well as discuss our AIoT-ready intelligent storage solutions."

Following the speaker sessions attendees will be able to network during a post-event cocktail reception. There will also be a lucky draw where three attendees will win either a Smart Galaxy Tab, a Google Home Max Smart Speaker with Google Assistant or a Sony Noise Canceling Headphones.

Time: 7th Aug, 2:30-7:00

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Santa Clara

https://innodisk-summits.com/

